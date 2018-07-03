State College police are seeking an individual in connection with a theft from Vape Vibe in College Township.
Does this surveillance footage give away a Vape Vibe theft suspect?

By Jeremy Hartley

July 03, 2018 03:18 PM

State College police are seeking an individual suspected in a local business theft.

According to police, officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to Vape Vibe at 129 Rolling Ridge Drive for a burglary in progress. The burglar fled the area prior to police arrival.

Surveillance footage shows an older white male wearing a knit cap and gloves breaking into the store and stealing from the cash register, police said. The total amount or items stolen was not disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.

