We're pleased to introduce ScoreStream for our State College Spikes coverage

We would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature for our State College Spikes coverage.
The Centre Daily Times is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of Spikes results starting with the game Thursday at Auburn. Each game day you’ll find up-to-the-minute scoring on CentreDaily.com and you'll get game results in the newspaper the next day.
The best part of this new system is that you, the fans, are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that will allow nightly reporting of Spikes games thanks to your contributions. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
So take this chance to bookmark us, share what you see, and return regularly to CentreDaily.com and see the results in the newspaper, too.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
