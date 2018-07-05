Police say she tried to run but crashed and closed the highway

A closure along Interstate 80 in Clinton County Wednesday night has been attributed to an individual reportedly attempting to flee police.
State police at Lamar reported spotting an SUV traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone at about 8:05 p.m. along I-80 westbound in Greene Township. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield.
The vehicle accelerated before leaving the roadway at mile marker 177.5 and crashing, police said. Both the driver and passenger — a 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl — were injured and taken to Geisinger Medical Center.
I-80 was closed and a detour was put in place from mile marker 178 to 173, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
Comments