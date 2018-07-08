Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about this year's doe season

Although it's the middle of summer, it's never too early to start thinking about doe season. In fact, it's the perfect time.
County treasurer's offices across Pennsylvania will start accepting antlerless deer applications on Monday.
Here's everything you need to know to make sure you get your application in on time:
Who needs a license?
Anyone hunting doe in Pennsylvania, resident or nonresident, is required to have a 2018-19 antlerless deer license.
Who is eligible?
A current general hunting license is required in order to apply for an antlerless license. Each hunter is limited to a maximum of three antlerless licenses in Wildlife Management Units outside of 2B, 5C and 5D.
When can you apply?
Pennsylvania residents who hold general licenses may apply for antlerless licenses beginning Monday. Nonresidents may submit their first applications a week later, July 16. The first round of bonus tags begins Aug. 6, and the final on Aug. 20.
How much does it cost?
The application cost for state residents is $6.90 and $26.90 for nonresidents. Lifetime license holders are also required to renew their licenses, at no cost, in order to receive their 2018 antlerless deer application.
How do you apply?
Applications for antlerless deer licenses come along with the purchase of a 2018-19 general hunting licenses. Applications can be sent to the Centre County Treasurer's Office at 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte starting Monday. Applications sent in before Monday will be returned to sender. All applications must be submitted in the qualifying pink Game Commission envelope. Checks and money orders are the only forms of acceptable payment.
Where can I purchase a general hunting license in Centre County?
Bellefonte: Centre County Treasurer's Office, 420 Holmes St.; Port's Body Shop, 1846 Zion Road; Nittany Valley Feed Hardware, 1169 Nittany Valley Drive
Milesburg: Conklin's Gun and Sport Shop, 106 Market St.; Valley Building Supply, 224 Old 220 Road
Millheim: Hosterman and Stover Co., 190 W. Main St.
Philipsburg: Belding and Mull, 1878 Port Matilda Highway
Snow Shoe: Mountaintop True Value Hardware, 104 N. 4th St.
Spring Mills: Noll's Gun Shop and Gunsmithing, 3825 Penns Valley Road; Weaver's Store, 108 Market Drive
State College: Walmart, 1665 N. Atherton St.; Dick's Sporting Goods: 325 Lowe's Blvd.; Walmart, 373 Benner Pike
Online: https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/start.php
How many licenses are available?
In Centre County, Wildlife Management Unit 2G (north of Interstate 80) has an allocation of 30,000 licenses and 4D (most of the rest of Centre County) has 34,000. Of those licenses, 50 have already been purchased via landowner license sales in 2G, and 77 in 4D. To keep up-to-date on the number of licenses available for each unit, visit: https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/deeravail.php.
When is antlerless deer season in Pennsylvania?
Antlerless deer season for regular firearms in WMU 2G and 4D are Dec. 1-8. Statewide archery season is Sept. 29-Nov. 12 and Dec. 26-Jan. 12, and muzzleloader season is Oct. 13-20. Information on other deer seasons can be found in the 2018-19 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest.
Where can I find out more information?
The Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest, which comes along with the purchase of a general hunting license or can be found online, contains all the information hunters need on rules and regulations, updates, different seasons and hunting hours, Wildlife Management Units and more.
Licenses and permits information can be found on the Game Commission’s website, and Centre County-specific information can be found on the county treasurer's website.
Comments