Police ask for help in Snow Shoe burglary investigation

State police at Rockview are looking for anyone involved in a burglary at a Snow Shoe Township lodge.
Police said Monday that an unknown person used forced entry to enter a window at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Clarence. After the person gained entry, a metal object was used to open two gaming machines and remove coins inside.
The break-in occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday, police said. The amount taken was not disclosed.
According to the lodge's Facebook page, the suspect came in through a window along the front porch after failing to remove an air conditioner. The only damage was to the gaming machines.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 355-7545.
