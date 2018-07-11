What cocaine ring members faced in court, and other local sentencings

Two people involved with a family cocaine ring pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.
Pamela Gavlak, 52, of Houtzdale, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (50 to 100 grams of cocaine), criminal conspiracy, and criminal use of communication facility before Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. She was sentenced to 22 months to five years in state prison.
Her daughter, Catherine Anderson, 35, of Madera, was given a county jail sentence of 11½ months to two years less one day, and two years' probation for possession of a controlled substance (10 to 50 grams of cocaine), criminal conspiracy, and criminal use of a communication facility.
This family enterprise included Anderson’s husband, Todd, and Todd’s uncle, Leroy Bryant, who were both previously given sentences of eight to 16 years in state prison. Gavlak’s son, Robert Gavlak, is serving 11½ months to two years less one day in the county jail, with five years' probation for his involvement in this crime ring.
The dealers brought and sold $134,000 worth of cocaine into Clearfield County, according to the attorney general's office.
"This drug ring was selling more than $10,000 of cocaine a month -- pumping their poison into Clearfield and surrounding communities," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "People in Clearfield County are fed up. We hear them and we've taken action. These cocaine dealers have been sentenced to jail."
Among the other defendants scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday:
Harley S. Rothrock, 20, of Glen Richey, pleaded guilty to two counts each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault for having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Clearfield Borough residence. He will serve 12 months to three years in state prison and two years' consecutive probation. It was noted that he is not considered a sexually violent predator.
Jordan Isaac Bair, 19, of Mount Joy, pleaded guilty to burglary for breaking into a Cooper Township residence and removing dirt bikes. He was sentenced by Ammerman to 90 days to one year in jail and two years' consecutive probation.
