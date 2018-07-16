Here’s why State College’s Brandon Clark, a Penn State walk-on, will miss this season

Penn State preferred walk-on Brandon Clark, a State College graduate, is expected to miss the upcoming football season due to injury, according to several sources close to the wideout.
Clark — the son of Penn State legend Bruce Clark — is a true freshman who was expected to spend time with the scout team as a rookie.
Sources told the CDT that the receiver suffered a serious leg injury last week at Penn State and will not play this season. A Penn State spokesperson declined to comment, reiterating the program’s policy to not discuss injuries.
Clark was a highly touted three-sport athlete for State College, where he played football, basketball and track and field. He was an all-state selection as a wide receiver, a crucial starter on the hoops team that won the Mid Penn title and a state qualifier in the triple jump.
As a senior wideout, Clark finished the season with a team-high 51 catches for 891 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also served as the punter, where he averaged 42.5 yards per punt. He played both positions at the Big 33 Football Classic.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect accepted his offer of being a preferred walk-on last October. He said at the time, “I always wanted to go to Penn State. It was my dream to go there.”
He certainly had the support from all of his high school coaches — including assistant coach Joe Nastasi, who played for the Nittany Lions from 1995-1998.
“I have all the confidence in the world that he’ll go in there, work hard and become a scholarship player one day,” Nastasi said last October.
The Nittany Lions open their season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against Appalachian State.
