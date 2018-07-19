Fun Unleashed to close its doors

After 13 years of business in State College, Fun Unleashed has officially announced they are closing.
With an arcade, laser tag arena, playground and summer camp, the center’s primary focus was to provide entertainment for kids.
Kimberly Rittenhouse, the owner and operator of the establishment, said she and her husband are closing the location on Benner Pike to focus their energy on helping children abroad.
“We will be relocating our business with the anticipation of being able to soon return to the mission field in Bolivia,” Rittenhouse wrote in an email, “where our primary focus will be to help children living in prison.”
Rittenhouse said Fun Unleashed catered towards children of different financial backgrounds through a $7 admission fee for kids and free admission for adults. In the 13 years of operation, Rittenhouse said Fun Unleashed changed the admission fee only once despite rising costs to rent the space.
“There wasn’t a lot of children living in ideal family situations,” she said, “and we wanted to create an environment where they could come and play and just forget about some of their problems that they might have.”
Rittenhouse said she wanted to create a fun and safe environment for kids to play in.
“Unfortunately code and insurance regulations limited the security of the building and operation as we would like to have done,” she wrote via email.
In terms of the future of Fun Unleashed, Rittenhouse said she plans to relocate the business out of state. Despite their decision to close, Rittenhouse said she thanks her hometown and surrounding communities for over a decade of their business.
The last day of operation is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26.
