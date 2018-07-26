Headed to court: Indecent assault, and felony drug charges

CLEARFIELD – An area homeless man will stand trial for allegedly touching a 6-year-old girl inappropriately.
After an incident in Gulich Township in June, Kenneth Henry Stover, 56, was charged by state police with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault and felony corruption of minors as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault-person less than 13-years-old. Police say Stover was visiting in the victim’s home when he allegedly touched her private parts and made her touch his penis.
Wednesday he waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail, sending the case to the county court. He remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Felony drug charges
Also on Wednesday, Brian James Miller, 23, of Houtzdale, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on felony drug charges.
Miller was charged by state police after he was reportedly found to be in possession of three bags of heroin, methamphetamine, unknown pills, packaging materials, six cell phones and marijuana following a traffic stop.
The registration on the truck Miller was driving had expired, it had no inspection sticker, no insurance, and the front bumper was missing. Miller’s driver’s license was also suspended when he was pulled over in Houtzdale on June 25, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
