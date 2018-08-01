Poll: Which Penn State player will be the breakout star of 2018?

Penn State’s football season begins this weekend and we’ve been examining several key topics that will impact how well the Nittany Lions do, including a look at Miles Sanders, the linebacker situation, and the questions at defensive tackle. Now it’s your turn.
Who do you think will be Penn State’s breakout star of 2018? Vote in the poll below from among players who haven’t started more than half of a season -- or write in your own prediction.
We’ll take a look at your choice and then at Saturday’s media day we’ll ask the player what he thinks about his selection. Check back after Saturday to see his answer and for more of our comprehensive coverage.
Comments