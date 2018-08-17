An area traffic stop leads to the discovery of heroin, money and more

Two people from La Puente, California, will stand trial for bringing a large amount of heroin into the area. Ricardo Mercado Sanchez, 39, and Luisa Fernanda Patino Sandoval, 32, are both charged with a felony count of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as a result of a traffic stop on Aug. 8 in Morris Township.
After a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County, District Judge James Glass ruled the charges be sent on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. The couple remains incarcerated on $250,000 bail each.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a state trooper spotted a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations, including not signaling for a turn and not driving in the proper lane. It was also following another vehicle too closely. The trooper then initiated a traffic stop.
Sanchez, the driver, and Sandoval consented to a search of the vehicle, and officers allegedly found a bulk amount of heroin, suspected fentanyl, and a digital scale concealed in a large powdered laundry detergent container. They also reportedly found an amount of bulk currency.
Both Sanchez and Sandoval denied ownership of the items. The amount of heroin is suspected to be in excess of one kilogram, according to the report.
