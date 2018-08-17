Only alcohol was a casualty in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening

No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening when an SUV hit a local liquor store.
The call came in shortly before 6:15 p.m. when dispatchers alerted police and EMS crews that an elderly woman had hit the front of the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in the Southridge Plaza in College Township. Early reports indicated that the driver was not injured and had safely exited the vehicle.
On the scene, police spoke with store employees, as one employee noted that the section of the store that was hit contained storage and that some product had been lost.
Police confirmed there were no injuries in the incident and damage had been minimal. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Tennis Towing.
Comments