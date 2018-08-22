What a Philipsburg man faces for having cocaine, meth, bath salts and more

A Philipsburg man was sent to state prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to drug charges during sentencing court in Clearfield County.
The felony charges were filed after state police found 13 containers of cocaine, 12 containers of methamphetamine, suboxone strips, various pills, bath salts, paraphernalia and drug packaging items at Mark Lynn Rinehart’s home in Chester Hill when they executed a search warrant on the residence in April, according to previous reports.
Rinehart, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to a total of 7½ years to 15 years in state prison.
Police say Lyndsie Lea Holderman, 27, Bellefonte, was involved with this drug operation and she faces the same charges. Her case is still pending.
Comments