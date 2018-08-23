How you can get and report Centre County HS football scores this season

With another high school football season kicking off Friday, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year. The Centre Daily Times is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results.
On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on centredaily.com from high school football games from Bald Eagle Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, State College. The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here).
ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to quickly report your team’s scores in real time. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to centredaily.com. Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
