State High girls tennis starts the season on fire

The State College Area High School girls’ tennis team has started their season scorching hot, dominating their opponents in the first week of the season. The Lady Little Lions’ three victories, over Palmyra, Northern York, and Harrisburg were all of the 5-0 variety.
Not only have the Lady Little Lions not lost a match yet this season, they have yet to lose a set.
Senior Kelly Vanden, the team’s no. 1 singles player, has been almost untouchable through three matches, dropping only one point this season. Catelyn Janac and Amelia Dodoo, the no. 2 singles and no. 3 singles players, respectively, also won all three of their matches in straight sets to begin the season.
In doubles action, Claire Zheng and Sruthi Ramesh have won their three matches while only dropping four points. The duo of Marissa Xu and Keya Ahrestani are also 2-0, while Saoirse Hopp and Rachel Buterbaugh won their lone match.
Boys golf roundup
The State High boys’ golf team finished second on August 20 in their match at the Country Club of Harrisburg, posting a team score of 325. John Olsen and Tylor Nordblom led the team with matching 80s, while Ryan Batista came in with a score of 81.
After the matchup with five other schools, including host Susquehanna Township, the Little Lions sat at 4-1 to start the season.
The St. Joseph’s Academy boys’ golf team finished fourth out of ten teams at the Sinking Valley Interscholastic Golf Invitational on August 27. The team shot a combined 341 and was led by Matt Steyers, who shot an 82 and finished tied for 8th at the tournament. The tournament was held at the Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona.
