Is Penn State ready? Get one more look before the season opener

Is Penn State ready for its season opener Saturday vs. Appalachian State? Judge for yourself. Here’s a collection of photos showing the Nittany Lions’ preparations heading into gameday.
Penn State running back Ricky Slade checks back before a play during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch right over the goal line during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider yells to his players during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders lines up for a play during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler makes a catch and runs towards the end zone during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders tries to dodge through defenders during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley make a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State tight end Danny Dalton makes a catch during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne talks to quarterback Trace McSorley during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford runs with the ball during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer makes a catch during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins tosses the ball around with teammates after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs snaps the ball to quarterback Will Levis during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to the media after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Comments