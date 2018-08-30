HS football: County schools face off, a QB showdown, revenge hopes and more

It was quite a successful first week of high school football with all but one school recording a win to start the year.
This week pits two Centre County teams against each other as Philipsburg-Osceola hosts Bald Eagle Area. Penns Valley gets to stay home this week after traveling nearly two hours last week. State College will play in a completely different state as it travels to New Jersey. Bellefonte again hits the road as its stadium continues to be renovated.
Here is a breakdown of each matchup.
Bald Eagle Area (1-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: BEA — Jesse Nagle (third season); P-O — Brian McGonigal (first season)
Last meeting: Bald Eagle Area 48-0, last season
Players to watch: BEA — Gage McClenahan, Jr., RB; P-O — Landon McDonald, Sr., RB
The skinny: The Eagles come into the second week after seeing their offense go wild in their opener. They racked up 50 points and were 14 yards shy of 500 through the air.
The Mounties are looking to rebound after giving up 26 fourth-quarter points in their season-opening loss to West Branch. It was a game that P-O led 14-6 after three quarters.
McClenahan was a big part of that performance by the BEA offense. He was one of three receivers to go for over 100 yards receiving. He led the Eagles with six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. McClenahan could have another great receiving week, but may be more on the ground as the Mounties gave up 200 yards rushing last week with 170 of those yards coming from one player.
McDonald and P-O’s offense will have their hands full as BEA gave up just 139 yards of total offense to Troy. However, 104 of those yards were on the ground and that’s McDonald’s specialty. He led the Mounties with 79 yards rushing and a touchdown. He came close to eclipsing the 100-yard mark of all purpose yards by adding one reception for 15 yards.
State College (1-0) at St. Augustine Prep School (N.J.) (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SC — Matt Lintal (fifth season); SAPS — Pete Lancetta
Last meeting: First meeting
Players to watch: SC — Tommy Friberg, Sr., QB; SAPS — Jaylen DeCoteau, Sr., WR/DB
The skinny: The Little Lions have a long way to go for their game this week. They will travel nearly four hours to Richland, N.J., to take on the Hermits, who are opening their season.
It could be a very uncomfortable four-hour ride back to Happy Valley, too. St. Augustine may be the best defense State College will see all year and that’s saying something with the Little Lions playing in the Mid Penn.
If State College wants to come back 2-0, it will rest on Friberg’s shoulders to get his team there. The Hermits have several Division I recruits throughout their defense. Last week, Friberg had just two incomplete passes (7 of 9) against a much weaker Mifflin County defense. He had just 145 yards passing and one score.
DeCoteau, who is committed to playing at Kent State in college, is the last line of defense for the Hermits’ at the safety position. St. Augustine has a DI recruit on the defensive line and a pair at the linebacker level. He will look to be a thorn in Friberg’s side in just his second year of playing defense. He finished with four interceptions last year, which led the Hermits, and 12 pass breakups. DeCoteau also is St. Augustine’s leading returning receiver with 254 yards on 11 receptions from last year.
Bellefonte (1-0) at Huntingdon (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: Bel. — Shanon Manning (sixth season); H — Michael Hudy
Last meeting: Huntingdon 52-31, last season
Players to watch: Bel. — CJ Funk, Jr., RB; H — Andrew Hudy, Sr., QB
The skinny: The Red Raiders will look to avenge a 21-point loss to the Bearcats from last year. The loss, which also came in the second game of last year, propelled Bellefonte into a six-game win streak.
The Red Raiders season might not have started off like they may have wanted but they still got a win. It came thanks to the foot of kicker Chris Persiko. Huntingdon opened by crushing crosstown rival Mount Union, 40-0.
Funk was the key piece in Bellefonte’s run-heavy offense. He amassed 111 rushing yards of the team’s 208 total yards on the ground. Funk also had the lone touchdowns scored, too. He might not have the same success this week against the Bearcats’ defense that gave up just 87 yards rushing last week.
Andrew Hudy didn’t do too much through the air but he made sure his presence was felt in the 12 throws that he made. He completed seven of them, with three going for scores of 22, 65 and 30 yards. Hudy finished with 189 yards through the air and added another 53 yards with his legs.
Clearfield (1-0) at Penns Valley (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: C — Tim Janocko; PV — Martin Tobias (23rd season)
Last meeting: Clearfield 42-12, last season
Players to watch: C — Isaac Rumery, Sr., QB; PV — Aaron Tobias, Jr., QB
The skinny: Both the Rams and Bison enter the second week of the season riding high after blowing out their opponents in their openers.
Penns Valley went nearly two hours and came back 49-6 winners. Clearfield went just up the road to DuBois and came back 28-3 victors.
Something will have to give this week in a battle of QBs.
For the Rams, they will look to Aaron Tobias for their leadership. Last week, Tobias was 13 of 21 through the air for 169 yards. He also had three passing scores of 5, 14 and 38 yards. Tobias added 38 yards on the ground with his legs. Tobias may not have as good a week against the Bison, as they gave up just 95 yards passing and had two interceptions.
Rumery did it all for Clearfield last week. He completed 50 percent of his passes (8-16) for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rumery was also the Bison’s leading rusher with 77 yards for two scores. The 77 yards is a little misleading as he had one run of 74 yards in his eight carries.
