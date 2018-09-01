Centre County HS Football: 5 takeaways from Week 2

Week 2 of the high school football season saw three Centre County schools remain unbeaten. While another one of the schools came up just short in a shootout. Here is a recap of Friday night’s action.
1. Bellefonte’s defense dominated Huntingdon in its 10-0 shutout win Friday night. The Red Raiders had seven sacks and a fumble recovery. They also gave up just 100 yards to the Bearcats’ offense, while giving up negative-41 yards rushing.
Senior defensive end Caleb Rockey had four of Bellefonte’s sacks. Rockey’s first came with seven minutes left in the first half. He had two near the end of the third quarter. The final sack came with four minutes left in the game.
Linebackers Ethan Rossman (2) and CJ Funk (1) had the others. Rossman got the sack party started just over two minutes into the game. He also finished it with his second with a little over two minutes left in the game. Funk’s sack came a minute after Rockey’s.
2. Playing on the road isn’t usually friendly, but so far so good for Bellefonte. As Rogers Stadium continues to get a facelift, the Red Raiders continue to claw out victories.
Bellefonte’s offense was unable to get anything going but its defense was right there to keep the Bearcats from scoring, too. Neither team scored in the first half. However, a minute into the second half, quarterback Kyle Myers connected with Trae Bauman for a 55-yard score and that’s all the Red Raiders would need. They did get a 32-yard field goal from Week 1 hero Chris Persiko in the third quarter.
Persiko did struggle up until that field goal attempt. He missed two earlier field goal attempts that were just wide right.
3. Bald Eagle Area continued to light up the scoreboard. The Eagles have scored nearly 100 points in two games, thanks to a 46-14 win over Philipsburg-Osceola. BEA’s offense amassed 481 yards with 262 coming on the ground.
Quarterback Jaden Jones did it all again by accounting for six of the Eagles’ seven touchdowns. He threw for four scores and ran for two others. Jones finished with 219 yards passing and was 15 for 21. On the ground, he had nine carries for 55 yards.
Senior wide receiver Nick Turner seemed to be Jones’ favorite target. A week after having three receivers have over 100 yards receiving, Turner was the lone guy and no one else was close. Turner had four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The next closest was Kaden Bittinger, who had 3 receptions for 39 yards.
4. State College made a near four-hour drive to Richland, New Jersey, to face St. Augustine Prep School. The Little Lions made the near four-hour drive back to Happy Valley with smiles on their faces after a 19-7 win.
State College made it look easy against what figured to be one of the toughest defenses it would face this year. It tallied 419 yards of total offense against a squad that had Division I recruits at all levels of the defense. Senior wide receiver Cohen Russell made up almost half of those offensive totals. He had four receptions for 188 yards -- an average of 47 yards per reception -- and had two touchdowns. Russell’s scores were for 77 and 74 yards. The Hermits did make their presence felt, though, with two interceptions of Tommy Friberg.
Junior running back Isaiah Edwards came close to eclipsing 100 yards rushing at 92 on his nine carries. He had the only other score for the Little Lions.
5. If Penns Valley knew coming into its game that it would score 42 points and put up nearly 500 yards of offense, it would feel pretty good about itself. However, the Rams gave up 56 points in their 56-35 loss to Clearfield. They were outscored 28-7 in the second half and that was the difference in the game as the teams were tied at the break.
Rams quarterback Aaron Tobias was 23 of 35 for 419 yards. He had four touchdowns and one interception. Tobias now has seven scores on the year through the air. Penns Valley had two receivers in Logan Snyder and Ryan Ripka surpass the 100-yard mark. Snyder had six receptions for 144 yards with Ripka hauling in seven receptions for 106 yards. Snyder and Ripka each had a receiving score, too.
