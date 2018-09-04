Bellefonte golfer’s hole in one, Penns Valley soccer bounces back, and more HS results

Bellefonte sophomore golfer Austin Knepp said he thought he hit his tee shot on the par three fourth hole at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club well, but he couldn’t see how well. So, what was he feeling when he approached the green to see his ball wasn’t on it? “I was feeling surprised,” he said.
Fortunately for him, the ball wasn’t on the green, but was in the cup. “I got a really good bounce out of it and it rolled right up to the hole,” Knepp said.
Knepp’s ace was a surprise to his coach Kevin Harman, but he said that if any Bellefonte golfer was going to hit one, it was going to be Knepp. “He shows those flashes of brilliance,” Harman said. “It was good for him to have that moment.”
Knepp’s ace helped him on his way to shooting a 104 in the Mountain League match on August 30, taking the Red Raiders to a sixth-place finish. Knepp and the rest of the Bellefonte team will head to Tyrone for their next Mountain League match Thursday.
In other Bellefonte action, the girls’ soccer team lost 2-0 to Juniata in the opening game of the Raider Classic Soccer Tournament. They followed that with another loss to Hollidaysburg in the 3rd-place game of the tournament by a score of 2-1.
The Bellefonte cross country team was also in action last week as they took part in the Bear Mountain River Run Invitational that was hosted by Lock Haven University September 1st. Notable performances were turned in by sophomore Austin Melius and 8th graders Brandi Carmack and Chase Ebeling. Melius finished 14th out of 257 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds in the 5K race, Carmack and Ebeling both finished fourth in their respective two-mile races. Carmack finished her race in 12:32, while Ebeling finished his in 11:31.
Penns Valley boys’ soccer lost their first game of the season when they were defeatd by Halifax in two overtimes August 31st. However, they rebounded with a dominant performance over Belleville, which they defeated 9-0. The Rams were firing on all cylinders all game long as they outshot Belleville, 16-1.
The Penns Valley girls’ soccer team didn’t fare as well, as they were defeated 7-2 by Midd-West September 1st. Hannah Denger and Olivia Krum scored the goals for the Rams.
State College stayed red hot this week in girls’ tennis. The Little Lions defeated Central Dauphin East and Mechanicsburg in sweeps, 5-0. State College didn’t drop a set all week and was once again led by senior Kelly Vanden, who has lost just two points all season.
In girls’ field hockey action, State College defeated North Allegheny 3-0 on August 31 at Memorial Field. The Little Lions took the lead when junior forward Libby Fortin scored with 10:59 left in the first half. Senior center midfielder Kelsey Love added the team’s second goal less than two minutes later and State College never looked back.
Senior Ava Whitlark put the finishing touches on the match when she scored with less than seven minutes left in the game. The Little Lions will take on Greenwood in their next match Wednesday at the South Track.
The State College girls’ cross country team took first place with a score of 24 points at the Big Valley Cross Country Invitational in Reedsville September 1st. The Little Lions were led by sophomore Jordan Reed, who finished first with a time of 19:55. Reed took the lead just over a half mile into the race and never lost it from there.
The Little Lions girls’ soccer team played Mount Lebanon to a 0-0 tie on the road on September 1st. State College had nine shots on goal, while Mount Lebanon had 13. The Little Lions will be in action again Thursday at home against Cumberland Valley.
Centre County Christian Academy lost their boys’ soccer season opener, 5-1 against Great Commission Schools. Their loan goal came from Mintesinot Borst in the 29th minute. In girls’ soccer action, CCCA played to a 1-1 tie on August 28 in their season opener. Hannah Sides scored their loan goal on a penalty kick in the 76th minute to bring the score level.
