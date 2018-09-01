Penn State safety Nick Scott hands a signed football to Jackson Labar, 7, as the Penn State football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Penn State safety Nick Scott hands a signed football to Jackson Labar, 7, as the Penn State football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State vs. Appalachian State: See all of the best photos

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

September 01, 2018 05:46 PM

Take a look at the top photos from Penn State’s game against Appalachian State Saturday, Sept. 1.

APPPSU 012
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass meant Appalachian State wide receiver Corey Sutton to help the Nittany Lions win in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 013
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye celebrates his interception for the Nittany Lions, who beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 014
The team celebrates with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye and the student sections after his interception to beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 015
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley congratulates cornerback Amani Oruwariye for his interception to beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 016
Penn State running back Miles Sanders tries to leap over Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 017
Appalachian State defensive back Austin Exford tries to stop Penn State running back Miles Sanders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 007
Appalachian State defensive back Tae Hayes can’t stop Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley as he runs into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 018
Penn State’s Jake Pinegar kicks a field goal during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 008
Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 009
Penn State running back Ricky Slade cuts through Appalachian State defenders during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 010
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons recovers the ball after a kickoff during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 011
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is congratulated by teammates after recovering a kickoff during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 019
Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson trips up Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 020
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney tries to push around an Appalachian State lineman to get to their quarterback during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 021
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch for a first down over Appalachian State defensive back Desmond Franklin during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 022
Appalachian State defensive back Clifton Duck trips up Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson after he makes a catch during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 023
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs for a touchdown with the ball during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 024
Penn State cornerback Zech McPhearson trips up Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 025
The Penn State student section cheers during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 026
Penn State special teams coordinator Phil Galiano yells to the players during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 027
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk makes a catch ahead of an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 028
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 029
Penn State running back Ricky Slade runs for a touchdown ahead of Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 030
Penn State running back Ricky Slade celebrates his touchdown during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 031
The Penn State student section sings and cheers during the season opener against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 032
Penn State linebackers Jan Johnson and Cam Brown and safety Nick Scott stop Appalachian State tight end Henry Pearson during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 033
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to his players during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 034
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 035
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler makes a catch during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 036
Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore spins away from Penn State cornerback John Reid during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 037
Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer can’t stop Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore as he runs for a touchdown during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 038
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk makes a catch and runs from an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 039
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler gets a touchdown ahead of an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 040
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs from Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 041
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs from Appalachian State defensive lineman Okon Godwin during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 001
Fans cheer as the Penn State football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 002
Penn State safety Lamont Wade listens to music as the team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com


APPPSU 003
Owen Rogalski, 7, laughs as his cousin Addy Rosenberg, 6, cheers waiting for the Penn State football team to arrive for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com


APPPSU 004
Penn State football coach James Franklin greets the Rosenberg family as the football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

APPPSU 006
Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield and Penn State coach James Franklin talk as they watch their players warm up before the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com


