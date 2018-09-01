Penn State vs. Appalachian State: See all of the best photos

Penn State safety Nick Scott hands a signed football to Jackson Labar, 7, as the Penn State football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Abby Dreyadrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye celebrates his interception for the Nittany Lions, who beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
The team celebrates with Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye and the student sections after his interception to beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley congratulates cornerback Amani Oruwariye for his interception to beat Appalachian State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders tries to leap over Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State defensive back Austin Exford tries to stop Penn State running back Miles Sanders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State defensive back Tae Hayes can’t stop Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley as he runs into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State’s Jake Pinegar kicks a field goal during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Ricky Slade cuts through Appalachian State defenders during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons recovers the ball after a kickoff during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is congratulated by teammates after recovering a kickoff during the game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson trips up Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney tries to push around an Appalachian State lineman to get to their quarterback during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch for a first down over Appalachian State defensive back Desmond Franklin during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State defensive back Clifton Duck trips up Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson after he makes a catch during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs for a touchdown with the ball during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback Zech McPhearson trips up Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
The Penn State student section cheers during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State special teams coordinator Phil Galiano yells to the players during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk makes a catch ahead of an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Ricky Slade runs for a touchdown ahead of Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Ricky Slade celebrates his touchdown during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
The Penn State student section sings and cheers during the season opener against Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebackers Jan Johnson and Cam Brown and safety Nick Scott stop Appalachian State tight end Henry Pearson during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to his players during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler makes a catch during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore spins away from Penn State cornerback John Reid during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer can’t stop Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore as he runs for a touchdown during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk makes a catch and runs from an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler gets a touchdown ahead of an Appalachian State defender during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs from Appalachian State defenders during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs from Appalachian State defensive lineman Okon Godwin during the Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Fans cheer as the Penn State football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State safety Lamont Wade listens to music as the team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Owen Rogalski, 7, laughs as his cousin Addy Rosenberg, 6, cheers waiting for the Penn State football team to arrive for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin greets the Rosenberg family as the football team arrives for the season opener against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield and Penn State coach James Franklin talk as they watch their players warm up before the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
