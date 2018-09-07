ABBA fans, art lovers and even dogs will be pleased by these upcoming events

Coming up in the week ahead in Centre County, there’s a new musical from Fuse Productions, an art exhibition opening, and even dogs will have their day in the “Paws-A-Pool-Ooza.” Take your pick.
‘Chess’
An allegory for Cold War tensions takes musical form in Fuse Productions’ “Chess,” opening Thursday at Schwab Auditorium. “Chess” tells the story of two chess grandmasters — one American and one Russian — who fight over a woman who manages them. The 1984 musical, featuring a score composed by members of pop supergroup ABBA, kicks off Fuse’s 2018-19 Mainstage Season.
In a press release, Fuse Artistic Director Richard Biever said he hopes the show sparks discussion.
“Collusion between American democrats and communists is mentioned at one point in the lyrics,” he said, “and we now seem to be in the midst of a similar xenophobic ‘Red scare’.”
“Chess” stars New York-based actors/singers Natalie Weiss, Matthew Hydzik and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton, who have Broadway and regional credits. It’s at Schwab Auditorium for one weekend only — visit fuseproductions.org for show times and ticket information.
‘Houses’
Spend First Friday in downtown State College checking out “Houses,” a new exhibitition by artist Nancy Burch Brassington at the Art Alliance Gallery Downtown. “Houses” will have an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, and run through the rest of the month. Check out www.artalliancegallerydowntown.org for more information.
Paws-A-Pool-Ooza
You’ve enjoyed the pool all summer — now it’s time to let your pooch jump in. Centre Region Parks and Recreation will turn Park Forest Pool over to the dogs on Sunday. Dogs less than 40 pounds are invited to swim from 1-2 p.m., and dogs more than 40 pounds get their turn from 2:15-3:30 p.m. The event also features vendors and a dog-friendly craft. The cost is $5 per dog — humans are free.
Patton Township Children’s Safety Fair
Kids can explore police vehicles, jump in bounce houses, ride on an Alpha Fire Company ladder truck, scale the climbing wall and more at the Patton Township Children’s Safety Fair. The free event will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the Taget parking lot.
Comments