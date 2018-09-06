HS football: A pair of county teams battle and State High faces a hot QB

Last week was more of the same for most local teams, as four of the five teams are winless or undefeated, with only Penns Valley splitting their first two games. There are only three matchups on the docket for this week with two matchups between area teams.
Philipsburg-Osceola will have their third home game of the season as they host undefeated Bellefonte. Bald Eagle Area will host Penns Valley as they look to stay undefeated, and State College will travel to Hollidaysburg after playing in New Jersey last week. Here’s a look at all three games.
Bellefonte (2-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: Bel. – Shanon Manning (sixth season); P-O – Brian McGonigal (first season)
Last meeting: Bellefonte 42-8, last season
Players to watch: Bel. – Caleb Rockey, Sr., DE; P-O Ryan Whitehead, So., WR
The skinny: Bellefonte comes into week three after a shutout of Huntingdon on the road. The Red Raiders have held opponents to 14 points on the season.
Philipsburg-Osceola will look to crack the win column for the first time this season at home. The Mounties need to ignite a passing game that has been held in check to prevent teams from selling out to stop senior running back Landon McDonald.
The Red Raiders will rely on Caleb Rockey to put pressure on P-O, and if last week was any indication, he should be able to. Rockey had four sacks against Huntingdon to bring his total to six on the season, and also has 11 tackles for loss through two games.
The Mounties have proven to have a leaky offensive line, allowing 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks through their first two games. Expect Rockey to live in the Mountie backfield this week.
If the Mounties want to have success through the air, they’ll need Ryan Whitehead to have a big week. Whitehead is P-O’s leading receiver with six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown on the year. He’s been the Mounties’ biggest deep threat to this point, with three receptions over 20 yards.
Penns Valley (1-1) at Bald Eagle Area (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PV – Martin Tobias (23rd season); BEA – Jesse Nagle (third season)
Last meeting: Bald Eagle Area 33-6
Players to watch: PV – Logan Snyder, Jr., TE; BEA – Matthew Reese, Jr., WR
The skinny: Penns Valley is looking to rebound from its 56-42 loss to Clearfield last week. Its passing attack will likely take center stage once again against Bald Eagle.
The Eagles will try to stay undefeated this week after beating Philipsburg-Osceola, 46-14, on the road last week. They, too, are looking to air it out in what should be a high-scoring game.
The Rams’ passing attack will be headed by junior quarterback Aaron Tobias, who has thrown for 600 yards and seven touchdowns through two games. His favorite target has been fellow junior Logan Snyder, the team’s tight end. Snyder has hauled in 10 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. He’ll have to keep that up if the Rams want to keep pace with the Eagles.
Bald Eagle will be looking for a big game out of junior wide receiver Matthew Reese, who will likely be one of junior quarterback Jaden Jones’ favorite targets this week. Senior Nick Turner caught four passes for 129 yards and one touchdown in week one, but only hauled in two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown last week.
State College (2-0) at Hollidaysburg (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SC – Matt Lintal (fifth season); Hol. – Homer DeLattre (sixth season)
Last meeting: State College 55-27, last season
Players to watch: SC – Isaiah Edwards, Jr., RB; Hol. – Brady Walters, Sr., QB
The skinny: State College comes back to Pennsylvania undefeated after a 19-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep in New Jersey. The Little Lions held the Hermits to 224 yards of total offense in the win.
Hollidaysburg also comes in undefeated, with their last game a 39-28 victory over Mifflin County. They defeated the Huskies with a potent offensive attack that had more than 400 total yards.
State College will need to improve on their offensive showing from last week if they want to beat the Golden Tigers. Junior running back Isaiah Edwards should be at the forefront of their attack as he looks to eclipse 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Edwards has been efficient to this point in the year, averaging 8.3 yards per carry on his 15 carries, as well as hauling in two receptions for 68 yards.
Hollidaysburg will be led on offense by senior quarterback Brady Walters, who put on a show last week against Mifflin County, lighting the Huskies up for 234 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Through two games, Walters is the Golden Tigers’ leading passer and rusher, with 314 passing yards and 226 rushing yards. He’ll need to have another big game if Hollidaysburg wants to defeat the Little Lions.
