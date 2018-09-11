Good things come to Centre County HS teams from wins -- and losses

Penns Valley’s girls soccer team sits in first place in the Mountain League, thanks to a 5-2 win over Bellefonte. The Rams got on the scoreboard first Sept. 6 when Katie Martell scored a goal in the 24th minute of action. She followed it with another less than five minutes later, which set the tone for the match.
Hannah Denger scored two goals for Penns Valley as well, and Hannah Montminy scored once.
Bellefonte notched a goal in the 58th minute when Maddie Morelli scored, and added another goal by Mallorie Smith in the 75th minute, but it was too little too late.
Bellefonte will be in action when they take on Hollidaysburg on Wednesday at 3 p.m., while Penns Valley will travel to Huntingdon on Thursday at 6 p.m.
State College’s girls’ team moved their record to 1-1-1 in the last week. On September 6, they were defeated 4-1 by Cumberland Valley, which was ranked third in the nation in the preseason. Erica Feese was assisted by Makenzie Graham on the Little Lions’ only goal.
Coach Doug Bates said that the matchup was a good litmus test for the team. “Any time you’re able to compete like we did against a team that is nationally ranked, there are good things that come out of it,” Bates said.
The Little Lions followed the defeat with a victory over Chambersburg by a score of 4-1. Graham netted two goals while Feese and Maya Bokenewicz each scored one goal. Set pieces ruled the day for the Little Lions, as two of their four goals came off corner kicks. They’ll be in action on Thursday when they travel to Cedar Cliff at 6:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s girls’ soccer team took on Central in their first match of the season on September 6, losing 10-0. The Dragons had hat tricks from Ashley Negley and Alana Padula in the victory. P-O goalkeeper Jocelyn Hutton made 17 saves on Central’s 27 shots. The Mounties will take on Clearfield at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Grace Prep girls’ soccer went 1-1 this week with a 5-2 victory over Calvary Christian on September 6, and a 2-1 loss at the hands of Great Commission on September 7. Makayla Ley made eight saves against Calvary Christian in the victory, while Abigael Fisher scored four of their five goals.
Grace Prep, who is 1-2 on the season, will take on Dubois Christian on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Dubois.
Beating a national power
State College High’s girls’ cross-country team took first place in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational for the first time since 2015. The Little Lions took first place by edging out University High School in West Virginia, 66-68. University is one of the top teams in the region.
State High was paced by senior Kileigh Kane, who finished sixth with a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds in her season debut. Sophomore Jordan Reed also finished in the top 10, coming in ninth with a time of 19:40. Overall, State High had seven runners finish in the top 22 at the invitational. The Little Lions next competition will come on September 22 when they head to the PIAA Foundation Meet in Hershey.
P-0 remains unbeaten
Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball improved to 6-0 on the season with a victory over Bellefonte in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Jordyn Williamson led the Mounties with 14 digs while Kalista Butler tallied 11 assists. The victory was the Mounties’ first Mountain League victory of the season. P-O will take on Central Mountain in Mill Hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Penns Valley went 1-1 in volleyball last week, with both matches ending in three sets. They defeated Central Mountain on September 4, 25-6, 25-10, 25-10. On September 6, they were defeated by Bald Eagle, 25-14, 25-23, 25-13. Emma Butler led the team with 22 kills across the two matches, while Brooke Emel led the Rams with 40 assists.
Penns Valley will be in action on Thursday when they face Tyrone in Tyrone at 7 p.m.
It’s a split
State High girls’ field hockey team went 1-1 at the Manheim Central Tournament on September 8. In their first game, State High fell to Oley Valley, 6-1. Ava Whitlark scored the lone goal and was assisted by Kelsey Love. Love added three defensive saves.
In their second game, the Little Lions took down Northern York, 4-1. Love contributed two goals, while Whitlark and Alyssa Dunlap each added one. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Mifflin County at 6:30 p.m.
Grace Prep takes two
Grace Prep’s boys’ soccer team won a pair of games over the last week. They first defeated Calvary Christian 10-0 on September 6 as Grace Prep’s John Sicree had a hat trick in the game, with all three of his goals coming in the second half. Noah Harris and Jake Cannizzario also added two goals each.
In their second matchup of the week, Grace Prep took down Great Commission, 5-2. Harris was a heavy contributor again, adding two more goals in a match that was only 60 minutes in length due to weather. The Grace Prep boys’ team will also travel to Dubois to take on Dubois Christian on Thursday. Their match is slated to begin at 5:00 p.m.
The winning continues
State High’s girls’ tennis team stayed undefeated on the season with another 5-0 victory, this time over Lower Dauphin. The Little Lions were once again led by no. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden, who defeated Layne Musser in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Coach Jane Borden said that while the team is winning early, she isn’t ready to call them a good team just yet. “We still have things to improve on and we have not gotten to the toughest part of our schedule,” Borden said. “When we play teams that match up well with us and have success in many areas, then maybe we can say we have a good team.”
The Little Lions will take on Redland on September 13.
