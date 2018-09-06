Philipsburg woman tried to steal a car outside Sheetz, police said

A Philipsburg woman is facing felony charges for attempting to steal a vehicle at a local convenience store.
Police say Abby Ann Ripka, 29, was at the Sheetz in Decatur Township at 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 31 when she allegedly attempted to steal a Honda from the parking lot. The victim said he saw Ripka trying to steal the car. He stopped her by removing the keys from the ignition.
Ripka, who is charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The case now moves on to the court of common pleas. Court records indicate her bail was reduced from $25,000 to $5,000, unsecured and she was released Wednesday.
