State College housing, thanks to politicians, and more: Letters to the editor

I take offense to a recent comment in a WPSU article, “Housing Boom in State College Raises Questions about Growth.” The writer said, “When people take care of their property because they own it, that’s much different than if you’re just renting. Walk down the street, and you can say: rental, rental, somebody lives there, owner-occupied, rental.”
If anyone made such a biased comment about minorities, they would rightly be called racist. Who repudiated this attack on all landlords, students, and renters? No one I saw.
What media organization condemned these statements as the ridiculously biased and generalizations they were? I can show you owner-occupied homes in my neighborhood that are more rundown than many tenant-occupied homes. Why is it okay for “some” politicians to make such prejudiced statements and for the media to report them without condemnation. Yet other less outrageous comments are attacked for political reasons.
Further, it is my belief that by putting rental restrictions on new house purchasers in the borough, that will make those houses less valuable for resale, which, in turn, will make the remaining unrestricted houses more valuable both for rentals and for people to live in. As is often the case when government implements a policy to impact something they believe to be “fair,” they get the opposite result. - Joel Myers, State College, PA
‘This has never happened to me before’
As many of my fellow citizens, I occasionally contribute to political candidates that I support. In all the years that I have done so my first contribution is usually followed by many more solicitations for more money, describing the dire consequences if his/her opponent is elected. Sometimes it is even accompanied by a stamped envelope or coins to cover the postage.
While my recent contribution to the Republican senate candidate Lou Barletta was followed by the traditional solicitations for more contribution, I was shocked to also receive a letter from that candidate thanking me for the original contribution. I can truthfully say that this has never happened to me before.
Maybe Mr. Barletta is different kind of candidate and worthy of your consideration. - Suren B. Rao, Boalsburg, PA
‘Who should be more credible?’
After reading a letter to the editor about Marc Morano’s book about climate change, I decided to check the credentials of Marc Morano. He is far from a climate change expert and was dubbed “Climate Change Misinformer of the Year” in 2012 by Media Matters for America, an admittedly left leaning media watchdog.
Morano has no educational background in climate science or any other scientific field but does have a bachelors degree in political science. So who should be more credible to readers - Marc Morano or a distinguished climatologist like Penn State’s Michael Mann? The answer is quite clear to me. - Camille Payne, State College, PA
Thanks to Mayor Hahn
I would like to share my personal thanks and appreciation for the thoughtful consideration Mayor Don Hahn demonstrated in his decision to exercise the mayoral veto on Ordinance 2115. While I recognize that the mayor and I disagree on some of the policy elements in consideration, we share a desire for our public policy to be shaped by those we serve.
I offer my thanks with full knowledge that the next time the mayoral veto is used, it may be against policy for which I have passionately advocated. I hope in that moment I remember my belief in the checks and balances present at every level of government, and that I demonstrate respect for the Mayor’s thoughtful approach to his role in our discussions.
This current debate has reminded me that State College Borough Council is not immune to the sometimes divisive, uncivil, and deeply personal nature of politics that have become all too common today. Those that call such a vibrant, innovative, and welcoming community home deserve better. Above all else, I have been reminded of the awesome opportunity it is to serve, debate, and engage in issues that matter to our neighbors. - Dan Murphy, State College, PA
Flags on Penn State helmets?
Why is it so tough for Penn State Football to where the American flag on their football helmets. They fail to begin the season without them year after year. - H Fisher, Reedsville, PA
