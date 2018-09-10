5 Centre County HS football highlights: more dominance on both sides of the ball

There was more of the same in local high school football action this week — and that’s a good thing. Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and State College, a 49-22 winner over Hollidaysburg, all came up with big victories thanks to big offensive production. Here are five takeaways from Friday’s action.
1. Bald Eagle took control of Penns Valley early in its matchup and never looked back. The Eagles, who led 49-14 going into the fourth quarter, held on for a 49-28 win. They were once again led by standout junior quarterback Jaden Jones.
Jones threw for 323 yards and completed 17 of his 20 passing attempts. Bald Eagle coach Jesse Nagle said this type of offensive performance has become the norm for his team.
“It’s nice to say it’s going to be tough to hold us to 21 points on offense,” Nagle said.
2. Jones and the rest of Bald Eagle’s offense have been relying on a deep lineup to keep up their scoring pace this season. The Eagles, who are averaging 48.3 points per game this season, had four players catch at least three passes Friday night, with Nagle saying their depth is what makes them most dangerous.
“If you double one guy, we have two or three guys who will hurt you,” he said. Bald Eagle next plays at home against Bishop Carroll at 7 p.m. on Friday.
3. While Penns Valley was unable to secure the win, junior quarterback Aaron Tobias continued to light up the scoreboard. Tobias threw for three touchdowns for the third straight time this season, bringing his touchdown total to 10.
Two of the three were to junior running back Ryan Ripka, who now has four receiving touchdowns on the season, the most on the team. The Rams will travel to Martinsburg to play Central on Friday night at 7 p.m.
4. Bellefonte kept the scoreboard operator busy Friday night when it defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 55-7. The Red Raiders, who have relied on their stingy defense to this point in the season, rushed for more than 300 yards in the game.
Their rushing attack was paced by junior running back C.J. Funk, who had 13 carries for 139 yards and three of their four rushing touchdowns. The performance was Funk’s second game with more than 100 rushing yards this season, putting him at 282 total, to go with five rushing touchdowns.
5.. Caleb Rockey was a force for the Red Raiders on defense once again, as he tallied five sacks to push his season total to 11. Rockey’s five sacks were part of his seven total tackles for loss on the game, pushing that total to 18 on the season.
Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning said opponents have to focus their game plan on Rockey. “For us, it’s about where can we get Caleb Rockey (the most) opportunities,” Manning said.
Rockey and the Red Raiders will travel to Mill Hall to take on Central Mountain at 7.pm. Friday.
