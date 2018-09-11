Heading to the Penn State game Saturday? Here are parking changes to know

Another wet, rainy week is forcing Penn State to make changes to its gameday parking this weekend — and Nittany Lions fans could wind up parking a lot farther away from Beaver Stadium as a result.
Fans who have already secured parking permits could be re-routed elsewhere. Those without permits by now will not be able to purchase them and will have to park downtown, at Grange Park, or elsewhere. And those with RVs and on-grass parking are “encouraged” not to bring their RVs at all, according to a news release from the university.
Hurricane Florence, along with a steady rain the last few days, has soaked the intramural fields and numerous grass lots around the stadium. According to AccuWeather, the precipitation is expected to continue until at least Thursday night — and the university is trying to prevent significant damage that vehicles could have on the grass.
Here’s what to expect.
If you already have gameday parking
If you’re in a paved lot — your parking pass should have a white stripe through it, if you do — then nothing should change for you. And Penn State would appreciate you sharing the wealth and carpooling with some other fans.
If you’re not in a paved lot, you could be moved elsewhere. Four lots will be closed — including Yellow Lot 12, Brown, Orange and Family Friendly — and traffic there will be re-routed to Yellow Lot 11, East Parking Deck or Nittany Parking Deck. The Family Friendly Lot permit-holders are specifically asked to park in a Yellow lot with their regularly issued parking permit location.
If you have an RV, you’ll have to navigate considerably more obstacles. Blue and Orange RV lots will be closed to RVs. However, you can instead park one car there in place of your RV. Those in the Purple Lot are “asked not to bring an RV,” and the Overnight RV Lot will open 6 p.m. Thursday, although parts of the lot may be closed due to ground conditions. Again, if you’re in a paved spot, you just hit the parking jackpot — nothing changes for you.
If you have ADA parking
If you have a reserved ADA spot in a paved space, nothing changes for you.
But, if you’re in the White ADA Lot, you’ll be directed to the Katz Building Lot or the East Parking Lot. If you have Green ADA parking, you’ll be directed to the lots near the Pegula Ice Arena, the field hockey complex, IM Building and Nittany Lion Softball Park.
If you don’t have any parking passes yet
You’re kind of out of luck then, if you want to park around Beaver Stadium. No more such parking will be sold this week, or on gameday
But that doesn’t mean there are no alternatives. You can park downtown and grab a CATA Game Day Shuttle to take you to Beaver Stadium. You can park in a random spot around town and take an Uber. Or you can pay $10 to park your car at Grange Park and then pay $10 for a shuttle round trip. (For more information on Grange Park parking, you can call 814-364-9212.)
Those who wish to find updates on the Penn State parking situation can visit GoPSUsports.com/gameday or call 1-800-NITTANY between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
