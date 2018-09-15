‘Double standards,’ Democratic scare tactics and more: letters to the editor

‘Double standards?’
I am exceptionally concerned about the double standards that seem to have taken their toll on our democracy. In 2016, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the United States Supreme Court.
However, Senate Republicans announced that they would hold no vote on any nominee during President Obama’s last year in office. I wrote to Senator Pat Toomey to urge him to act in order that the nominee could at least have interviews with senators and hopefully a hearing. Aside from just being fair, my reasoning was that we elect a President in this country for four years, not three years and change.
He replied saying that we lived in a unique time and that we should let the people decide on the next President and the therefore the next nominee.
We find ourselves in times that are startlingly similar. We are coming up on mid-term elections that potentially could affect the balance of power in Congress. So, why the rush to push the new nominee through before the elections?
I would also suggest we live in a unique time where the next Justice will have a vote on whether a sitting President can pardon himself, or decide on obstruction issues or whether documents could be turned over or whether a President can be made to testify under oath. I am exceptionally concerned that we seem to have a senator who operates more for the GOP and the party line than being a fair and representative for all. - Sharon Rovansek, Port Matilda, PA
‘Overwhelmed by all the love’
We want to thank everyone for their love, support, help and prayers when Jim had his accident in July and the death of our daughter, Kerri in August. We hadn’t recovered from the emotion and stress of Jim’s accident and then to be hit with losing our daughter was devastating. Kerri’s death has left our family heartbroken.
But all of you, and there are so very, very many, have helped our pain and sadness with each card, message and hug. We have been absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support from family, neighbors, friends, co-workers and fellow firemen.
Thank you for all the messages of compassion and caring. We can never repay all of you for what you have done for our family. There are no words to say how very much each and everyone of you has touched our hearts . Thank you, thank you! Jim and Diane Heckman, Jodi Snook, Howard, PA
No debate for Marino
The League of Women Voters has asked Tom Marino to debate Marc Friedenberg to determine their views on a number of issues which affect the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania. Marino refuses to defend his record. Not surprising, since he has taken huge amounts of money from the drug companies which produce several of the addicting drugs ravaging our district. Marc is a bright and energetic family man who cares about our future. Ethics matter. Vote for Marc. - Geoffrey Godbey, State College, PA
‘Democrats are trying to buy votes’
Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for trying to scare senior citizens into believing that Republicans are going to try to rob their Medicare and Social Security. No bill has ever been nor will ever be introduced that will strip these entitlements from those who are currently receiving them and your Democrat representatives, including Senator Bob Casey, know this.
And yet they are constantly misleading those who still believe their lies. Medicare and Social Security are going BROKE and Republicans are trying to secure these programs not only for those benefiting from them today but also for those, like myself, who hope that they that will be solvent long into the future.
Democrats are trying to buy the votes of seniors with their children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s money and I repeat they should be ashamed of themselves for doing so. If you are a senior citizen, please rest assure that Republicans are not trying to take away what you have rightly earned and deserve. Now you know what Democrats are trying to hide from you. - Rich Schachte, New Kensington, PA
Comments