P-O volleyball and other area teams stay unbeaten: High school results

Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball continued to dominate the court with a victory in straight sets over Clearfield on Thursday night. The Mounties took down the Bison 25- 10, 25-12, 25-20.
Jadyn Eckberg led P-O with nine kills, while Kalista Butler added 20 assists, and Jordyn Williamson tallied seven digs. The victory was their seventh on the season to take them to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Mountain League action. They’ll be in action at home on Tuesday when they take on Penns Valley at 7 p.m.
Penns Valley opened its new volleyball gym on Tuesday night with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 sweep over Clearfield. Emma Butler led the team with 13 kills and Brooke Emel added 15 assists. Butler and Bella Culver added five aces apiece to pace the Rams.
Penns Valley coach Jayme Ishler was excited to see the community come together to support the Rams. “The girls were very excited to play in the new gym,” Ishler said.
The team also beat Clearfield Thursday night, 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 behind Butler’s 13 kills and five aces.
State College’s volleyball team sits atop the Commonwealth Division of the Mid Penn after a sweep of visiting rival Cumberland Valley on Tuesday night. The Little Lions took the match 25-8, 25-23, 25-10. Their undefeated record has come via three sweeps as they sit at 3-0. The Little Lions next match comes at Cedar Cliff on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
The State College girls’ soccer team went 2-0 this week while shutting out both opponents. The Little Lions opened the week with a 2-0 victory over Red Land on Tuesday. Makenzie Graham netted both goals for State College in the second half of the game.
State College coach Doug Bates said that the longer that the game stayed scoreless, the more confidence Red Land would get. “Thankfully with tactical changes early in the second half we were able to break through,” Bates said.
The Little Lions defeated Cedar Cliff in their second matchup of the week, 6-0. Graham scored a hat trick in the game, and Erica Freese added two goals. Bates said that halftime was once again a key for his team.
“We talked at halftime and challenged them to come out with the highest intensity possible and assured them goals would follow,” Bates said. “They did and so did the goals. I was happy to see their efforts pay off.”
State College will travel to take on Central Dauphin at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Penns Valley’s girls’ soccer team split two games this week to push its record to 3-2 on the season. The Rams lost their first matchup of the week on Tuesday to Tyrone, 2-1. Katie Martell scored their only goal in the 67th minute.
In their second game of the week, they took down Huntingdon on Thursday by a score of 4-2. Hannah Denger opened the game with a goal in the 10th minute, and Hannah Montminy scored a hat trick with two goals in the 16th minute and another in the 20th minute. Huntingdon followed with two goals, but it wasn’t enough as they were shut out in the second half.
Coach Andrew Beverly said that their halftime adjustments were key to the victory. “The second half wasn’t the prettiest game to watch but the girls battled and were able to grind out a result,” he said.
The Rams will take on Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday at home at 4 p.m.
Bellefonte’s girls’ soccer team won a pair of games while scoring 10 goals. Their first matchup was a 6-3 victory over Central on the road on Tuesday afternoon. Mallorie Smith led the Red Raiders with four goals in the game.
Their second victory was a 4-1 win over Tyrone at home on Thursday. Smith once again led Bellefonte with a hat trick and an assist. The victories brought the team’s record to 3-3 on the year. They’ll travel to Clearfield on Monday to take on the Bison at 4 p.m.
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ soccer team dropped to 0-2 on the year as it lost to Clearfield, 7-1 on Thursday. Maddie Lucas scored the Mounties’ goal, while keeper Jocelyn Hutton made 18 saves.
Grace Prep’s girls’ soccer tied Dubois Christian 2-2 in Dubois on Thursday afternoon. Emma Will scored both goals and Abigael Fisher assisted on both. Keeper Makayla Ley, who is in her first year as a starter, made 16 saves. Grace Prep will travel to Sunbury to take on Sunbury Christian on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Other results
In boys’ soccer action, Penns Valley dropped its match with Huntingdon, 2-1. Sal Castiglia got Penns Valley on the board in the 72nd minute, but lost when Huntingdon’s River Terry scored in the second overtime period. The 2-3 Rams will travel to Philipsburg to take on P-O on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Grace Prep beat DuBois Christian Thursday, 5-2, to move to 3-0-1. Jake Cannizzaro had a pair of goals and Johnny Madiera, Lee Kanghyun and Jessie Cogner added the others.
Penns Valley girls’ cross country defeated Tyrone at Tyrone on Wednesday by a score of 24-31. Kelsey Hull finished first with a time of 22 minutes, 30 seconds, while Karly Smith took third with a time of 24:48. The Rams had four racers finish in the top six in the race. Their next race is on Tuesday when they’ll run against Philipsburg-Osceola at home at 4 p.m.
State College girls’ field hockey defeated Mifflin County at home on Wednesday, 3-0. The Little Lions dominated possession on their way to the shutout victory. The win pushed their record to 3-3 on the season. They’ll be in action on Monday at home when they take on Central Dauphin at 6:30 p.m.
State College girls’ tennis celebrated Senior Night with another 5-0 victory over Red Land. None of the Little Lions’ singles players dropped a point the matchup. The Little Lions celebrated four seniors as they improved to 8-0: Kelly Vanden, Amelia Dodoo, Leah Patzkowsky, and Rose Hudson. The Little Lions’ next matchup is against Cumberland Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
