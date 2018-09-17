HS football: 5 takeaways as 4 Centre County teams pick up wins

It was a successful week in area high school football action as local teams went 4-1. Even the loss, by Philipsburg-Osceola, had some positives that could be taken away from the game. Bald Eagle and Penns Valley overcame adversity to get their wins, while State College and Bellefonte coasted to victory. Let’s dive into five takeaways from Friday’s action.
1. State College got up early against Carlisle and never looked back, defeating the Thundering Herd, 56- 17. The Little Lions were dominant in all facets of the game and Penn State commit Keaton Ellis led that charge.
Ellis scored five of State College’s eight touchdowns and impacted the game in a big way. As a receiver, Ellis caught six passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. On special teams, Ellis recovered a blocked field goal attempt that he ran back 65 yards for a touchdown.
2. Ellis wasn’t the only player lighting up the scoreboard for State College, as senior quarterback Tommy Friberg threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Friberg’s impressive night also included six carries for 59 rushing yards. On the season, Friberg now has 809 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Little Lions will take on Chambersburg at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
3. Bellefonte dominated this week with a rushing attack that could not be stopped. The Red Raiders defeated Central Mountain 44-7 on the road on Friday. The rushing attack, led by junior C.J. Funk, put up 398 rushing yards on 44 carries, good for nine yards per carry.
Funk accounted for 234 of those yards on 15 carries, while also collecting four touchdowns, including a 73-yard TD run. Bellefonte will try to stay undefeated this Friday as they take on Tyrone at Bald Eagle Area High School at 7 p.m.
4. Philipsburg-Osceola lost to Tyrone, 32-14, but was able to come away with some positives from the game. The Mounties held a 14-6 lead over Tyrone in the second quarter in a game that wasn’t supposed to be close.
Senior quarterback Daniel Slogosky, who splits snaps at the position with sophomore Ryan Whitehead, put P-O in the lead with a three-yard touchdown to T.J. Thompson in the second quarter. Whitehead came in on the next drive and found Nick Keith for a 19-yard touchdown to get to 14-6.
Unfortunately for the Mounties, that was all they could muster as the Golden Eagles scored 26 unanswered. P-O will try to crack the win column this Friday as they take on Bishop Carroll in Ebensburg at 7 p.m.
5. Bald Eagle’s passing offense has been dominant all season, but if you saw it Friday night, you’d assume the Eagles were a run-heavy team. Quarterback Jaden Jones was unable to get it going through the air, completing 13 of his 21 passes for only 141 yards.
Fortunately for Jones and the Bald Eagle offense, the running game was able to pick up the slack. Blake Roberts had 14 carries for 88 yards and Gage McClenahan added three carries for 37 yards. Roberts scored four of the Eagles’ five touchdowns in what was his best performance of the year. Bald Eagle will travel to Martinsburg this Friday to play Central at 7 p.m.
