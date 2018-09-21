Area girls’ volleyball teams continue to roll, and more HS coverage

State College volleyball went 3-0 this week with victories over Cedar Cliff, Altoona, and Central Dauphin to bring its record to 7-0 on the season in match play. On Monday, the Little Lions took down Cedar Cliff 25-10, 25-10, 20-25, 25-12.
Leah Henderson led the team with four aces and 14 assists, while Vanessa McGhee tallied six blocks. Their victory over Altoona on Tuesday was in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-6. Henderson had 11 kills and 15 assists, and Kacy Sekunda led the team with 15 assists.
In their third and final match play matchup of the week, the Little Lions swept Central Dauphin, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Sekunda came up big again with 16 assists and three blocks. Kate Lachendro paced State College with nine kills. Their next match play action will be at home against Mifflin County on Monday.
Bald Eagle volleyball defeated Huntingdon on Tuesday with a sweep, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16. The victory made the Eagles 5-0 on the season. Grace Hugar led the way with five aces and 11 kills and Lacee Barnhart added eight kills and 10 digs. Bald Eagle will travel to Philipsburg to take on Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola split its matchups this week, losing to Penns Valley in straight sets, and beating Central in straight sets. In their first matchup, the Mounties lost to the Rams, 22-25, 18- 25, 19-25. Kalista Butler led P-O with 18 kills and two aces and Kyleigh Kennedy tallied five kills and three blocks. For the Rams, Emma Butler had 11 kills and Brooke Emel had 16 assists.
In the Mounties’ second matchup of the week, they defeated Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18. Jadum Eckberg led P-O with six kills, 13 service points, and five aces. The victory makes them 12-4 on the season. Their next matchup is at home with Bald Eagle on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home.
Penns Valley girls’ volleyball went undefeated this week, going 3-0 with wins over the Mounties, Juniata, and Bellefonte. After defeating P-O on Tuesday on the road, the Rams defeated Juniata on Wednesday, 25-8, 25-6, 25-13. Emel added 14 assists while Butler led the team with 12 kills.
They wrapped up their undefeated week on Thursday with a victory over Bellefonte, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18. Emel once again led the team in assists, dishing out 23 of them, and Butler hammered home 16 kills while adding 11 digs. Penns Valley will travel to Martinsburg to play Central on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Bellefonte girls’ soccer had an up-and-down week as the team went 1-1. On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Raiders defeated Huntingdon by a score of 2-1 and they scored the game-winning goal when sophomore Maddie Morelli blasted a shot into the corner of the net in the 49th minute.
Mallorie Smith assisted on the goal and scored a goal of her own in the 47th minute. Keeper Cati Besch made nine saves for Bellefonte.
The Red Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum rolling on Thursday afternoon, as they lost in a high-scoring matchup with Altoona, 9-6. Smith scored four goals in the matchup for Bellefonte as the team dropped to 4-5 on the season. They’ll try to get back to .500 when they travel to take on Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Penns Valley defeated Clearfield 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to two goals by Hannah Montminy. Montminy scored her goals in the 21st and 61st minutes for the Rams. Keeper Kylie Auman made six saves for Penns Valley on her way to a shutout. The Rams will travel to Shikellamy to play at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
State College girls’ soccer dropped its matchup with Central Dauphin by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday to drop to 4-3-1 on the season. Makenzie Graham scored both goals for the Little Lions in the defeat. Coach Doug Bates said that the team had plenty of chances, and even said they had more than Central Dauphin.
“We lost a close game against a strong team,” Bates said. “They simply did a better job of capitalizing.” The Little Lions will take on Carlisle at home on Saturday at noon.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s girls’ soccer team couldn’t notch its first win of the season, losing to Bald Eagle on Wednesday, 7-0. Zoey McHenry and Addison Proctor each scored two goals for the Eagles. The Mounties will play again on Saturday when they battle West Branch at home on Saturday at noon.
Grace Prep’s girls’ soccer team went 1-0-1 this week to take its record to 2-2-2 on the season. In its first matchup of the week, the team tied Sunbury Christian 3-3. Grace Prep had a 3-1 lead going into the half, but gave up two second half goals to bring the game to a draw.
Abigael Fisher scored two goals within 30 seconds of each other early in the game for Grace Prep, with both coming in the fourth minute.
In their second matchup, they took down Great Commission, 1-0. Fisher scored their lone goal on a penalty kick in the 60th minute after Amaryah Haushalter was pushed in the back while battling for a ball in the box. Their next game will come on Thursday when they play Blair County Christian in Altoona at 3:30 p.m.
Centre County Christian’s girls’ soccer team defeated Calvary Christian 5-3 on Tuesday. Hannah Sides scored two goals for CCCA, while Emma Myers added a goal and an assist. The team was firing all game long, launching 21 shots.
Other sports
In boys’ soccer action, Penns Valley defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Penns Valley’s Alex Gretok scored the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute. Gabe Wert made two saves for the Rams on his way to a shutout. The win brought Penns Valley to 3-3 on the season. They’ll be in action at home on Saturday when they take on Juniata at 11 a.m.
State College tennis lost its first match of the season this week, as they were taken down by Mercersburg Academy at home, 4-3. No. 3 singles player Amelia Dodoo was the only singles player to win for State College, defeating Caroline Dillard, 6-4, 6-2.
The match was played with three singles matchups and four doubles matchups and a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a full third set. This caused some matches to exceed two hours in length. State College will take on Chambersburg Monday in Chambersburg.
State College girls’ cross country ran at two tri-meets this week, coming out with a record of 1- 3. In the first tri-meet, they were defeated by Chambersburg, 28-29 and Cumberland Valley, 22- 33. Sophomore Clarre Porter, who is a newcomer to the sport, led State College with a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds, which was good for third at the meet.
In their second tri-meet, the Little Lions defeated Central Dauphin East 26-33, while losing to Carlisle 19-40. Junior Jane Biddle led the Little Lions with a time of 22:52, which landed her at fourth overall. State College’s next race is on Saturday when they travel to Hershey for the PIAA Foundation Meet.
