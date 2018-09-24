Grab your boots and cowboy hat for a country-style start to the week: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard occasionally as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Bar Night
Get your country vibe on Tuesday before Thomas Rhett’s show later in the week. Head to Bill Pickle’s Tap Room for their Country Night and check out the live performance by Scott Mangene from 7-9 p.m. and DJ Flannel from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Happy Hour Specials include 10 p.m. until midnight: $4 Jack Daniels, $4 Cuervo Silver and $2.50 well liquors and house chard and cab.
All day features: $4 Pickles Day Longs, $4.50 Captain Morgan Drinks, $2.50 Coors Light Bottles, $2 Miller Lite Drafts, $2 Budweiser Drafts, $3 Long Island Iced Teas, $5 Pickle Back Shots and $4 Fireball.
Events
* World-renowned country star Thomas Rhett performs at the Bryce Jordan Center for his Life Changes Tour on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Pick up your tickets through Ticketmaster.
Need to feed your inner romantic? Check out Rhett and his wife’s sappy love story by searching Rhett and Country Living magazine.
* If you love to work in the garden, then head to the Centre Furnace Mansion Gardens on Thursday between 12 and 6 p.m. It’s a chance to talk with knowledgeable gardeners who are happy to help you learn more about the different plants you are able to purchase.
Penn State home games
Men’s soccer faces off with Michigan State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at University Park, and women’s soccer battles Nebraska on Thursday at 6 p.m. at University Park.
Comments