HS football 5 takeaways: One team settles on a QB and the others settle for wins

Local high school football kept rolling this week. Area teams went 4-1 with all three undefeated teams earning a victory.
Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, and State College all entered the week 4-0 and came out 5-0. Penns Valley won back-to-back games for the first time this season to jump to 3-2, while Philipsburg-Osceola couldn’t get its first victory as they dropped to 0-5. Here are the five takeaways from Friday’s action.
1. Philipsburg-Osceola couldn’t find a way to defeat Bishop Carroll for its first win of the season, but it did seem to settle the quarterback debate this week. Senior Daniel Slogosky threw 90 percent of the Mounties’ passes on Friday when they were defeated by the Huskies, 31-13. Slogosky completed 13 of his 27 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He’ll have the opportunity to lead the Mounties to victory when they travel to Martinsburg on Friday to take on Central at 7 p.m.
2. Penns Valley strung together consecutive victories for the first time this season as it took down Huntingdon at home on Friday, 35-18. The Rams’ went into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, but put the game away when they scored two touchdowns to make it a three-possession game.
Junior quarterback Aaron Tobias threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, but threw three interceptions. He added 53 rushing yards on 10 carries as the Rams tried to control the game on the ground. Senior running back Ryan Ripka led their backfield with 20 carries for 120 yards. The Rams will try to make it three wins in a row this Friday when they travel to Middleburg to play Midd-West at 7 p.m.
3. Bellefonte stayed undefeated after beating Tyrone, 31-14. The Golden Eagles came into the meeting with a perfect record, as well, but were unable to contain the Red Raiders’ rushing attack.
Bellefonte ran the ball 49 times for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kyle Myers toted the rock 20 times for 64 yards and a touchdown and added two touchdown passes, but C.J. Funk was the star of the show once again.
Funk carried the ball 18 times for 201 yards and a touchdown. Funk’s performance is his fourth game with 100+ yards and the second time rushing for 200-plus yards this season. Funk and the Red Raiders travel to Clearfield this Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup.
4. State College built a 35-9 lead at halftime and never looked back, defeating Chambersburg, 35-16. The Little Lions threw just 13 passes, one of which was a touchdown thrown by junior running back Isaiah Edwards to senior Penn State commit Keaton Ellis.
Starting quarterback Tommy Friberg was highly efficient, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 136 yards. He also led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Edwards added 80 rushing yards on his 12 carries as the Little Lions spread their carries around, with six different players getting rushing attempts. They’ll try to stay undefeated this Friday when they play Central Dauphin East at home at 7 p.m.
5. Bald Eagle traveled to Martinsburg on Friday and came home undefeated after a 54-28 victory over Central. The Eagles were once again led by junior quarterback Jaden Jones, who dominated the Dragons.
Jones did it through the air and on the ground, accounting for six of the Eagles’ total touchdowns. He threw for four and ran for two while collecting 233 passing yards and 81 rushing yards.
Senior running back and safety Blake Roberts was a dual threat as well, helping on both sides of the ball. Roberts rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries, caught three passes for 43 yards, and had eight tackles and an interception for the Eagles. Bald Eagle returns home to face Tyrone this Friday at 7 p.m.
