HS roundup: Feese leads a second-half rally and State High hangs on, plus more results

Erica Feese lit the scoreboard up for State College girls’ soccer when it defeated Carlisle on Saturday afternoon.
Feese tallied four goals and had an assist on another in rallying the Lady Little Lions’ to a 6-4 win.
“After going down 2 within the first 15 minutes, I am extremely proud of the girls’ mindset and determination to get back into this one,” coach Doug Bates said. “After we scored 4 unanswered goals, Carlisle did not give in either and kept bringing the game back to within 1, never letting us put the game away until the final whistle.”
Feese recorded the lone first-half goal for State College in the 25th minute and her team trailed 2-1 at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Little Lions rattled off three unanswered goals to claim the lead. Makenzie Graham (2) and Feese (1) combined for the goals. Feese went on to have a hat trick in second half by scoring two other goals in the 67th and 73rd minutes.
Penns Valley can’t hold off Shikellamy
The Lady Rams traveled to Shikellamy on Saturday and started out well, but in the end, they fell 4-1.
Hannah Denger scored the lone goal for Penns Valley in the 12th minute of the game. Katie Martell picked up an assist.
Lady Rams’ keeper Kylie Auman made 12 saves in the net as the team fell to 4-4 overall.
The Lady Braves scored all of their goals in second half with a goal a piece from Eryn Swanger, Madsion Vankirk, Hanna Long and Emma Ikeler.
Girls’ Cross Country
St. Joseph’s Mazza takes gold at PIAA Foundation Invitational
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Sera Mazza is used to winning and kept that going on Saturday by pacing the field of the Girls’ Class A race in Hershey.
Mazza finished in a time of 19 minutes, 44 seconds. Northern Lehigh’s Reagan Pender was the runner up in a time of 20:17.
As a team, the Lady Wolves finished fourth and were 70 points behind Vincentian Academy, who won with a team score of 98 points.
Others running for St. Joseph’s included Kate Youngmark (28th), Lindsey Carmack (42nd), Myah Chappell (52nd) and Lea Fisher (88th).
Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull also had a top-10 finish in the Class A meet. She finished with a time of 21:18, which was good for sixth place, to pace the Lady Rams.
In Class 3A, sophomore Jordan Reed was the highest overall finisher for State College. Reed had a time of 20:29, which had her 24th overall.
As a team, the Lady Little Lions finished fourth with a team score of 182 points. It was a spot better than last year’s fifth-place finish. Others making up State College’s scoring were Mihret Strauss (29th), Lizzie Gilpatrick (38th), Emma Simon (42nd) and Molly Solo (53rd).
In Class 2A action, Bellefonte’s Amaya Rothrock was the top finisher for the Lady Red Raiders in a time of 22:33. Rothrock finished 68th overall.
Boys’ Cross Country
Trio of county athletes finish in top-10 of Class A PIAA Foundation Invitational
Penns Valley had a pair of top-10 finishers as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy added one of its own during the Class A race on Saturday in Hershey.
The Rams’ Colton Sands was the highest overall finisher for Centre County in second place. His time of 16:37 was 19 seconds off the pace of Jenkintown’s Jack Miller. Sands’ teammate Brendan Colwell had a time of 16:55, which was good for a seventh place finish.
Penns Valley finished sixth as a team with Daniel Kelly (41st), Thaddeus Smith (56th) and Owen Korman (134th) making up the rest of the team scoring.
The Wolves’ Carter Kauffman snuck into the top five as his time of 16:52 was one second better than the sixth-place finisher. Kauffman helped St. Joseph’s to a 12th-place finish as a team along with Josh Hershbine (21st), Sam Palmer (85th), Aidan Cross (111th) and Asa Reynolds (133rd).
In Class 3A action, State College came away with a fourth-place finish. Owen Isham led the way for the Little Lions with an 11th place finish in a time of 16:45.
Bennett Norton (24th), Joe Messner (32nd), Ben St. Pierre (45th) and Steven Etter (61st) made up the rest of State College’s scorers.
In Class 2A, Bellefonte’s Austin Melius paced the Red Raiders with a 29th-place finish. He finished with a time of 17:46.
Boys’ Soccer
Rams net two wins
Penns Valley came away with two victories over the past week.
The Rams topped Clearfield 3-1 last Thursday, then they topped Bald Eagle Area 2-1 on Monday.
Carter Felker led the way in the win over the Bison with two goals. His first goal ended the first half scoring and his second opened the second half scoring. Sal Castiglia recorded the last goal of the night for Penns Valley, who scored three unanswered goals after Clearfield scored first. Gabe Wert made 11 saves in net.
Castiglia’s hot foot opened up the scoring for the Rams against the Eagles. The game saw all three goals be scored in the second half. Zach Heckman added the other goal for Penns Vally off an assist from Felker. Wert had five saves for the Rams, who are now 5-4 on the year.
BEA’s Carter Stere had the lone goal off a penalty kick. His goal came in the 78th minute. Conner Robinson made eight saves between the posts for the Eagles.
Grace Prep blanks Belleville Mennonite
Jake Cannizzaro recorded two of Grace Prep’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of Belleville Mennonite on Monday.
Cannizzaro’s goals were the final tallies of the game for the Storm. He had his first goal in the 31st minute and his last was in the 63rd minute. Issac Mass got things started for Grace Prep in the scoring column with a goal in the 21st minute.
The Storm moved to 6-0-1 on the season.
Girls’ Volleyball
BEA sets record
With a 25-4, 25-10, 25-9 over Clearfield last Thursday, Bald Eagle Area won its 50th consecutive Mountain League match.
The Eagles were led offensively by Brynne Bisel and Madison Perry. Bisel had eight kills as Perry had six. Madison Eckley dished out 23 assists to move the offense around. Grace Hugar had four aces from the service line too.
Bisel made her presence felt on the defensive side with 10 digs.
St. Joseph’s comes up short
The Lady Wolves suffered a straight-sets loss to Juniata Valley on Monday. The Lady Hornets won 25-13, 25-19, 26-24.
Michaela Maynard had six kills for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, which got three services aces a piece from Anna Griggs and Ruthanna McMurtrie.
The Lady Wolves fell to 2-3 on the year.
Girls’ Tennis
State College continues to roll
The Lady Little Lions improved to 9-1 on their season after topping Cumberland Valley 4-1 last Friday.
Kelly Vanden and Amelia Dodoo each earned a singles win as State College’s doubles teams swept their competition.
Vanden earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles with Dodoo taking the win at No. 3 singles with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
Marissa Xu and Keya Ahrestani dropped just five sets at No. 1 doubles in a 6-1, 6-4 win. Sruthi Ramesh and Claire Zheng fell in just four sets of a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
