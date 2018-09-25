Why the battle for ‘Rathskeller’ is over and what’s ahead

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the bar/restaurant formerly known as the All-American Rathskeller.
All-American Rathskeller, Inc., the owners of the establishment and Trosko, Inc., the new owners of what will be called Doggie’s Pub, reached an “amicable agreement” Tuesday “to end all litigation between the two parties,” according to a Doggie’s Pub Facebook post.
Initially, the new bar was to be named Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden at 108 S. Pugh Street, but the former tenants and owners of the All-American Rathskeller filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement.
Doggie’s owners Tom and Kelley Trosko took over the space that was home to Pennsylvania’s longest continually-operating bar on March 1 and opened their doors for a four-day preview during Arts Fest.
The announcement allows the new owners to move forward free from litigation.
“Rather than spend time in needless legal proceedings, Tom and I look forward to focusing our attention on the future of this establishment, Doggie’s Pub. As we have said from our first announcement, we have undertaken this endeavor with one focus; that is to provide a friendly environment, outstanding service, and a revived music venue” Kelley Trosko said in the post.
“The work to restore the interior, as well as The Garden at Doggie’s Pub, is ongoing,” according to the post. “Stay tuned for more announcements and the opening of The Garden at Doggie’s Pub.”
