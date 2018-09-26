Hit Harvestfest, go ESPN crazy, or settle in for some music: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard occasionally as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Fans of Penn State football should head over to Old Main lawn and watch Week 5 of ESPN College GameDay. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Rece Davis, the three-hour-long show will air live from 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday and Saturday this weekend.
State College Crop Mobs is asking for individuals to volunteer on behalf of ReFarm Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Visit volunteers.psu.edu to apply.
To mark DelGrosso’s Park Season Finale, the 32nd annual Harvestfest will be held Saturday and Sunday on park grounds. Featuring culinary and visual treats of every type, visitors can feast their eyes and mouths on a variety of fall favorites. From petting zoos to apple dumplings to live circus performances, entertainment will be far and wide. A $6 admission fee grants access to all rides and events.
The new “Arthur & Merlin” musical will premiere at Nittany Theatre at the Barn. Featuring the adventures of Merlin, Arthur and Mordred, the family-friendly production runs through Friday. Tickets cost $12-$20.
After eating lunch, head over to the Eisenhower Chapel for the School of Music Noon Concert series, Bach’s Lunch. Hosted every Thursday, the concert will feature live chamber music and last for approximately 30 minutes, in order to accommodate those on lunch break.
