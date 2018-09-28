HS roundup: St. Joseph’s, State College claim boys’ District 6 golf crowns, and more results

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and State College each came back to Centre County with District 6 Sectional team titles on Thursday.
The Wolves won the Class 2A event with a team score of 314. They were 33 shots better than runner-up West Shamokin. Philipsburg-Osceola finished fourth as a team.
St. Joseph’s as a team advances to play in the regional championship on Monday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Jack Mangene and Matt Steyers shot identical 76s to lead St. Joseph’s at Summit Country Club in Cresson. Mangene and Steyers finished tied for second. They were three shots behind Tyrone’s Andrew Ferguson, who was the medalist.
Ryan Peachy (81), RJ Marsh (81) and Jason Thomas (99) also pitched in for the Wolves. Mangene, Steyers, Peachy & Marsh all advanced as individuals to the regional championship too.
The Wolves’ quartet weren’t the only ones from Centre County to advance as individuals. The Mounties had a trio and Penns Valley added a pair of golfers. Ryan Johnson and Jesse Darlington will represent the Rams. Brandon Singer, Keegan Soltis and Ky Bender will play for the Mounties.
The Little Lions didn’t have as easy of a time as St. Joseph’s at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona. They edged out Altoona 321-322 for the team crown.
State College’s John Olsen tied Altoona’s Derek McKalkich for medalist honors as each shot a 77. Others scoring for the Little Lions were Tyler Nordblom (80), Ryan Battista (82), Kyle Snyder (82) and Jack McCaughey (92).
Olsen, Nordblom, Battista and Snyder can try to continue on as individuals, and State College as a team can look to advance further at Scotch Valley on Monday.
Girls’ Volleyball
BEA sweeps P-O
Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola are known for their play on the diamond, but they are also known for their play on the volleyball court.
The pair squared off on Tuesday night with the Lady Eagles sweeping the Lady Mounties 25-11, 25-21 and 25-16.
“We knew coming in that Bald Eagle was going to be a very strong opponent,” P-O coach Chelsey Markel said. “They are solid in every facet of the game. They jumped on us early and I think our girls were a little overwhelmed, but I was proud of the way we bounced back in games two and three.”
The Lady Eagles were led by Grace Hugar and Elita Brown, who had eight kills each. Lacee Barnhart and Taylor Kilmer each added six kills for BEA.
Hugar added five aces and 11 digs. Lexi Skripek led the Lady Eagles with 13 digs as Madison Rockey had 31 assists.
The Lady Mounties (12-5, 3-2 Mountain League) were led in kills by Jadyn Eckberg and Kyleigh Kennedy, each of whom had five. Jordyn Williamson (12 digs) and Kalista Butler (13 assists) were other stat leaders for P-O.
Lady Wolves split pair
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy traveled to Mill Hall to take on Central Mountain on Tuesday and hosted Grier on Wednesday.
The Lady Wolves (3-4) fell to the Lady Wildcats in four sets. Central Mountain took the first set 25-23 but St. Joseph’s responded with a 25-22 win.
The Lady Wildcats took the last two 25-19 and 25-17.
“These were two very evenly matched teams out on the court,” Lady Wolves’ coach Cori Donaghy said. “They traded leads back and forth throughout all four sets.”
St. Joseph’s bounced back nicely by sweeping Grier 25-13, 25-11, 25-20. Emma Mallison tallied eight aces on 11 service attempts.
The Lady Wolves played very well defensively with four players each tallying seven digs in Anna Griggs, Ruthanna McMurtrie, Maggie Mangene and Elizabeth Peters.
Girls’ Soccer
Bellefonte goes 2-for-2
The Lady Red Raiders (6-5) recorded 12 goals and gave up just one in two victories. They topped Philipsburg-Osceola 9-1 on Tuesday and followed that with a 3-0 shutout of Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
Mallorie Smith led the way with four goals combined in both games -- two in each.
Mackenzie Hubbs recorded a hat trick in the win over the Lady Mounties. Harley Stahlman (2) and Maddie Morelli (2) were the only other Bellefonte players with multiple goals. Stahlman’s tallies came on Tuesday with Morelli scoring in each game.
Kerri Shutika had the other score for the Lady Red Raiders. Smith added three assists with her scores.
P-O’s score came from Jalyn James as Jocelyn Hutton and Kendra Carns combined to make 16 saves.
Lady Little Lions edge Hollidaysburg
Erica Feese stayed hot for State College (6-3-1) as she scored all three of the teams’ goals in a 3-2 win over Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
Feese scored the only goals of the first half in the 5th and 17th minutes. Josie Garrigan picked up assists on each goal.
After the Lady Golden Tigers opened the second half scoring two goals in 10 minutes, Feese found the back of the net again. She took a pass from Jessica Lingenfelter and put it past the Hollidaysburg keeper with 17 minutes left in the game.
“We had a tough time connecting our passes,” said Lady Little Lions coach Doug Bates. “Hollidaysburg did a nice job catching us out of shape defensively to keep the game close. (The) Girls continue to fight no matter the situation and for that I am extremely proud of them.”
Hurd lifts PV over BEA
Danae Hurd scored the only goal of the game and it was good enough to give Penns Valley a 1-0 win over Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Hurd’s score was on a penalty kick. It came with just under 18 minutes left in the game. Kylie Auman made five saves in the goal for the Lady Rams (5-4, 5-1 Mountain League).
Rachel Veneziano had four saves for the Lady Eagles.
Girls’ Cross Country
State College takes two
The Lady Little Lions hosted Mifflin County and Central Dauphin for a tri-meet and topped both of their opponents.
They beat the Lady Huskies 17-45 and the Lady Rams 15-49.
Lizzie Gilpatrick led the pack for State College, which took the top three spots. Gilpatrick finished with a time of 20 minutes, 34 seconds. Jordan Reed finished one second behind her teammate. Mihret Strauss rounded out the top three with a time of 20:52.
Molly Solo also finished in the top five for the Lady Little Lions in a time of 21:26.
P-O edges Bellwood
Although Bellwod-Antis’ Jenna Bartlett was the top overall finisher, Philipsburg-Osceola took second through fourth place for a 27-28 win on Thursday.
Sam Bainey, Megan Kosut and Natalie Shaw finished second, third and fourth, respectively, for the Lady Mounties (2-1). Bainey finished in 23:52 as Kosut finished nearly two minutes later and Shaw finishing two minutes behind Kosut.
Lady Rams sneak by Bellefonte, Clearfield
Penns Valley had four runners finish in the top 10 on way to edging both Bellefonte (26-29) and Clearfield (27-28) on Thursday.
The Lady Red Raiders eked out a win over the Lady Bison 27-28.
Sophomore Kelsey Hull out paced the field by nearly one minute to finish first overall and first for the Lady Rams. Hull had a time of 20:57.
Others finishing in the top 10 for Penns Valley were Karly Smith (fourth), Anna Stitzer (eighth) and Dani Fetterolf (10th).
Bellefonte was led by Amaya Rothrock’s third-place finish. She ended with a time of 22:12. Amber Shirey finished 30 seconds behind her teammate in Rothrock, which was good for fifth overall. Katie Morgante also finished in the top 10 for the Lady Red Raiders in ninth.
Boys’ Cross Country
Mounties top Blue Devils
Philipsburg-Osceola runners finished second, third and fourth as the Mounties edged Bellwood-Antis 27-28 on Thursday.
Ashton Crownover was the top finisher for P-O. His time of 20:48 was seven seconds behind overall winner Kenny Robinson of Bellwood-Antis. Scotty Frantz and Josh Rea finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Mounties.
Cole Hoover (eighth) and Mat Thomas (10th) finished in the top 10 for P-O (2-1).
Penns Valley earns two wins
Penns Valley hosted Bellefonte and Clearfield on Thursday and came away with two wins. They topped the Red Raiders 18-42 and the win over the Bison was 20-38. Bellefonte fell to Clearfield 21-37.
A pair of Rams’ runners in Colton Sands and Brendan Colwell took the top two spots. Sands finished first with a time of 16:35 as Colwell had a time of 17:11.
Austin Melius led the way for Bellefonte with a fourth-place finish. Melius was 1 minute and, 8 seconds off Sands’ pace.
Penns Valley had four others finish in the top 10 in Daniel Kelly (fifth), Alex Gretok (seventh), Thad Smith (eighth) and Max Feidler (ninth).
Boys’ Soccer
Rams blank Dragons
Penns Valley hosted Central and didn’t let a single goal in with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday.
The Rams (6-4) got a goal a piece from Michael Dennis, Sal Castiglia, Alex Boeckel and Zach Heckman. All of the scores came in the second half.
Carter Felker led the way for Penns Valley with two assists as Gabe Wert earned the shutout between the posts.
Girls’ Tennis
State College suffers second loss
The Lady Little Lions earned just two wins as they suffered just their second loss of the year 3-2 to Carlisle on Thursday.
Kelly Vanden dropped six games in a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles over the Lady Thundering Herds’ Meg Ulrich.
State College’s (9-2) No. 2 doubles team of Claire Zheng and Sruthi Ramesh had the other victory. Zheng and Ramesh dropped the first set to Carlisle’s Lili Hogsten and Jess Morrow 7-5. However, the rallied to take the next two 6-4 and 6-1.
Comments