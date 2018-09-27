Political letters policy, alcohol awareness, Kavanaugh, and more: letters to the editor

Political letters policy
The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the November 6th election and will accept letters that are received by October 21st. Election letters will be published through October 31st. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.
The CDT also invites candidates to submit letters outlining their positions; the same deadlines and parameters exist, though we will run all local and major statewide candidates’ letters simultaneously on the Sunday before the election. Letters of 250 words or fewer can be sent to cdtletters@centredaily.com.
‘Awareness is an important step’
The CDT article titled, “Did a former Centre County judge get to end his rehab program early? Here’s what happened” discussed the local judge Thomas Kistler, who was sentenced to 12 months in a rehabilitation program in September 2017 after being arrested for a DUI. The article discusses his withdrawal for early termination of his sentence and mentions the fact that he had previously hoped to become a senior judge on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
What the article does not mention, although it provided a resource to find the information, was the way that he received his DUI. Kistler was driving during the Penn State-Indiana game in 2017 when he hit a person who was directing traffic. It wasn’t until he was trying to go around traffic barricades that he was finally pulled over. His BAC was more than two-times the legal limit.
Understanding the reason for the arrest is crucial to understanding the full story. Not only was he driving under the influence, but he put others at risk with his dangerous actions. It is essential to bring awareness to the dangers that come with consuming alcohol, as well as the reckless behaviors caused from it. Awareness is an important step for prevention, and his story may discourage others from committing similar actions, especially as many of your readers are in the Penn State community. - Amber Schauseil-Wingate, PA, State College, PA
How far has the country come?
I can certainly understand why Dr. Christine Ford did not come forward about her assault at the hands of Judge Kavanaugh 36 years ago. If that had happened to me, my father would have asked me what I was doing at such a party and I would have been the one to be punished.
That aside, I went through an assault with a professor of mine during my graduate school years; it was quite explicit, and I reported it to the director of the college. Guess what? Nothing happened, and said professor remained until his retirement. That was 44 years ago, and I can remember the incident clearly to this day.
I hope Dr. Ford has HER day, and if it turns out she is incorrect, so be it. But even if she IS correct, and I suspect she is, I am doubtful this country has come very far on this issue. One has only to listen to the likes of Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley, and Mr. Trump. - Christine Nichols, State College, PA
The merit of first-hand accounts
The CDT article, “Big cats in Pennsylvania: mountain lions or bobcats?” revolved around the fact that there are no authenticated sightings of mountain lions in the state. However, the article was filled with various anecdotes about seeing the big cats. So, why are people still so skeptical about their existence in the area?
Thanks to the evolution of social media, our society has become obsessed with needing “proof” in the form of a picture or video in order for something to be real. If there were this many accounts of spotting the cats 50 years ago, very few would argue their existence in my opinion. I’m not saying that needing tangible evidence of an event in order for it to be true is a step backwards for our society, but it is certainly interesting to note how first-hand accounts of an event no longer hold the merit that they used to. - Shane Ramsay, State College, PA
Comments