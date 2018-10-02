HS roundup: St. Joseph’s Mangene, State College’s Nordblom earn golf crowns

Centre County’s boys’ golf teams continued their rolls into the District 6 Championships on Monday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Jack Mangene and State College’s Tyler Nordblom each earned individual district gold at Class 2A and 3A, respectively. The Wolves and Little Lions also claimed their respective classes’ team title. Philipsburg-Osceola finished third in Class 2A.
Mangene, who shot a 76 and finished tied for second at sectionals last week, outpaced the field this week by two shots. He shot an even par 72 to beat out Northern Cambria’s Tanner Pershing. District 6 Sectional Champion, Tyrone’s Andrew Ferguson, finished third with a 78 beating Mount Union’s Trey Heffelfinger in a card off.
Nordblom had to put in some extra work to earn his title. He topped Altoona’s Derek McAlkich on the first playoff hole after the duo shot identical 8-over 80s. Hollidaysburg’s Anthony Martinelli finished third with an 81.
St. Joseph’s Matt Steyers will join Mangene and Nordblom at the PIAA West Regional Championships at Tom’s Run in Blairsville on Oct. 15. The top-eight golfers at Class 2A and the top two golfers advanced. Steyers shot a 7-over 79 to finish fifth overall.
The Wolves, who repeated as champs, will play in the PIAA subregional match against the District 5 champions. They will square off Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Ebensburg Country Club.
St. Joseph’s finished with a team score of 320, which was 35 shots better than runner up Tyrone. The Mounties had a team score 365. RJ Marsh (84) and Ryan Peachy (85) helped make up the Wolves’ team score as Jason Thomas (107) also competed.
State College, which topped Altoona by 31 shots in the team race, competes in the District 6, 8, 9, 10 subregional match at Tresure Lake in DuBois on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. The Little Lions’ scorers consisted of Kyle Snyder (82), John Olsen (83), Ryan Battista (88) and Jack McCaughey (88).
Girls’ Soccer
Penns Valley edges Bellefonte
It took nearly 25 minutes until Penns Valley or Bellefonte could find the back of the net.
In the end, the Lady Rams (6-4, 6-1 Mountain League) were able to edge out the Lady Red Raiders 2-1 on Monday night.
“We didn’t get off to the best start and struggled to settle into the game,” Penns Valley coach Andrew Beverley said. “Once we did, we were able to create some quality scoring opportunities. We’re at the stage of the season where we’re playing well enough, creating chances but not being as clinical in front of the goal as we could be, but the girls continue to battle and grind out results.”
Olia Corman got things started for Penns Valley off a pass from Hannah Montminy to score with 24:21 on the clock. Montminy scored the game-winner with just under 23 minutes to go in the game. Rayanne Witmer earned the assist on the winning goal.
Maddie Morelli recorded Bellefonte’s (6-6) lone goal of the game in the 28th minute. Cati Besch made 10 saves for the Lady Red Raiders.
P-O goes 0-for 2
The Lady Mounties continue to trek through their season and suffered defeats to Tyrone (6-1, Saturday) and Central (15-1, Monday).
Kendall Markley scored P-O’s goal against Tyrone and Jalyn James had the tally against Central.
Kendra Carns and Jocelyn Hutton combined to make 50 saves in the losses for the Lady Mounties (0-9). Carns had 20 against Central and 14 against Tyrone. Hutton had nine and seven, respectively, in each contest.
State College gets shut out
The Lady Little Lions traveled to Mechanicsburg last Thursday and fell to Cumberland Valley 3-0.
State College trailed just 1-0 at the break.
“Our goal keeper play kept us alive in the first half and kept the game within striking distance,” Lady Little Lions coach Doug Bates said. “The first 15 minutes of the second half, we played some of the best soccer that we’ve played all year. I feel that we can compete with anyone if we can put together a full game at that level.”
State College was out-shot 14-6 and fell to 6-4-1 on the year.
Boys’ Soccer
Grace Prep suffers first defeat
The Storm held an unblemished mark going into Monday’s game against Meadowbrook Christian.
But, Grace Prep couldn’t come out on top in a 2-0 loss to the Lions. It fell to 8-1-1 on the season.
Meadowbrook’s scores each came in the first half thanks to Max Hermand and Dillion Stokes.
Last week, the Storm came close to getting that first loss but were able to rally. They trailed Blair County Christian 2-1 at the half last Thursday before netting two second-half goals.
Issac Maas had the lone score in the first half for Grace Prep. Zac Secheler tied it up in the 49th minute with Jake Cannizzaro netting the game winner. The Storm handed the Bobcats their first loss of the year.
Against Juniata last Friday, Grace Prep was down 1-0 early in the second half, but scored the winner with 15 minutes left to win 2-1.
Maas had the game winner with Lee Kanghyun scoring first for the Storm.
Girls’ volleyball
Lady Mounties toppled by Tyrone
Philipsburg-Osceola traveled down the mountain last Thursday to take on Tyrone. The Lady Mounties fell to the Lady Eagles in straight sets 25-19, 25-11, 25-18.
Jadyn Eckberg led the way offensively with seven kills as Kalista Butler dished out 15 assists.
On the defensive side, Kyleigh Kennedy had seven blocks to go with Jordyn Williamson’s 13 digs. P-O fell to 12-6 and 3-3 in the Mountain League.
Lady Rams sweep Lady Wildcats
Emma Butler made her presence felt both offensively and defensively for Penns Valley in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Central Mountain on Monday.
Butler had 14 digs and 10 kills to lead the Lady Rams.
Jadyn Butler also had 14 digs for Penns Valley, which received nine kills from Marissa Stecko, 19 assists from Brooke Emel and three aces a piece from Emel and Anna Butler.
Girls’ Cross Country
State College, St. Joseph’s fare well at Carlisle Invite
The Lady Little Lions finished fifth as a team as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Sera Mazza finished just outside the top 25 of the Challenge division of the 26th Annual Carlisle Invitational on Saturday.
State College finished with a team score of 221. They were 89 points behind Blacksburg High School (Va.), which is ranked No. 16 in the country. West Chester Henderson finished second with 148 points and Padua Academy (197) and Millbrook (203) rounded out the top five.
The Lady Little Lions had all of their runners finish in the top 100 of the 221 athlete fields and were within 35 seconds of each other.
They were led by Jordan Reed’s 37th-place finish in a time of 19:45. Lizzie Gilpatrick finished 11 seconds later and in 46th place. Emma Simon (57th, 20:13), Mihret Strauss (61, 20:14) and Molly Solo (62, 20:18) made up the rest of the team scoring with Karsyn Kane (93rd) competing for State College too.
Mazza had a time of 19:27, which was good for 26th place. The Lady Wolves finished 24th as a team with Kate Youngmark (89th), Myah Chappell (165th), Lindsey Carmack (179th) and Lea Fisher (197th) competing too.
Boys’ Cross Country
Kauffman, Hershbine pace Wolves
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy finished 36th at the 26th Annual Carlisle Invitational on Saturday.
Carter Kauffman and Josh Hershbine led the way for the Wolves.
Kauffman had a time of 17:21, which was good for 32nd place. Hershbine came across in 56th place with a time of 17:39.
Others competing for St. Joseph’s were Sam Palmer, Aidan Cross, Asa Reynolds and Leland Calistri, all recording their best season times.
Girls’ Tennis
Lady Little Lions take 2
State College improved to 11-2 after breezing past Chambersburg and Cedar Cliff.
The Lady Little Lions topped the Lady Trojans 5-0 on Friday and the Lady Colts by the same score on Monday.
Amelia Dodoo and Catelyn Janac each were perfect in singles play as was the doubles team of Claire Zheng and Sruthi Ramesh. Dodoo had a No. 2 and No. 3 victory as Janac had a No. 1 and No. 2 victory. They combined to drop just nine games in their victories.
Zheng and Ramesh paired up for two No. 2 doubles victories. They suffered just six defeats in the combined matches.
Kelly Vanden and Marissa Xu had the other singles victories.
Xu teamed up with Keya Ahrestani to have a No. 1 doubles win against Cedar Cliff. Ahrestani had the other No. 1 doubles win with Saoirse Hopp agaisnt Chambersburg.
