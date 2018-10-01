Go Blonde, hit a happy hour, or maybe just please your parents: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
Grab your best pink Elle Woods-inspired outfit and head to the Penn State Playhouse tonight for the opening of Legally Blonde the Musical. The show will last through Oct. 11. The cost is $25 in the evening, $20 at preview/matinee, and only $12.50 with a valid PSU ID. Tickets are available at the Penn State Downtown Ticket Center, Eisenhower Box Office, Bryce Jordan Center, or by calling 814-863-0255 or 1-800-ARTS-TIX.
Bar Night
Pull together a team of friends and head to Jax Bar and Kitchen for Sex Trivia tonight at 9 p.m. Snag some half-priced shareables before trivia from 7-9 p.m, and stay for happy hour from 10 p.m. until midnight. Half-priced happies include: Long Islands, 69 Ways to Have Fun Shots and Show Me a Good Time Shots.
Please the Parents
Are your parents on your back about getting a flu shot? Here are some easy dates and times to grab yours.
* Walk-in appointments will be available Saturday at the Acute Care Clinic, 1850 E. Park Avenue, Suite 201, State College, from 8 a.m. until noon on each of the following “Flu Shot Saturdays:” Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.
* Free flu shot clinics will be held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. starting Oct. 2 and lasting until Dec. 13 at any Mount Nittany Physician Group primary care location. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment call 844-278-4600 or use the patient portal at mymountnittanyhealth.com.
Cheap Night at the Movies
Bargain Tuesday Movies: All movies all day are $5.50/person. Get a free 46 oz. popcorn when you present your loyalty card.
State College UEC Theaters 12:
-A Simple Favor [R]: 1 hour 57 minutes. Show: 4:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
-Assassination Nation [R]: 1 hour 50 minutes. Show: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
-Crazy Rich Asians [PG-13]: 2 hours. Show: 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
-Hell Fest [R]: 1 hour 29 Minutes. Show: 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.
-Life Itself [R]: 1 hour 58 minutes. Show 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
-Night School [PG-13]: 1 hour 51 minutes. Show: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
-Smallfoot [PG]: 1 hour 36 minutes. Show: 4:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
-The House with a Clock in Its Walls [PG}: 1 hour 44 minutes. Show: 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m.
-The Nun [R]: 1 hour 36 minutes. Show: 5:20 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
-The Predator [R]: 1 hour 47 minutes. Show: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:20 p.m.
-White Boy Rick [R]: 1 hour 50 minutes. Show: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
College 9 Theater
-A Simple Favor [R]: 1 hour 57 minutes. Show: 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
-Crazy Rich Asians [PG-13]: 2 hours. Show: 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
-Disney’s Christopher Robin [PG]: 1 hour 44 minutes. Show: 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
-Fahrenheit 11/9 [R]: 2 hours 5 minutes. Show: 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.
-Hell Fest [R]: 1 hour 29 Minutes. Show: 5:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 10 p.m.
-Smallfoot [PG]: 1 hour 36 minutes. Show: 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
-The House with a Clock in Its Walls [PG}: 1 hour 44 minutes. Show: 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
-The Nun [R]: 1 hour 36 minutes. Show: 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
-The Predator [R]: 1 hour 47 minutes. Show: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m. -- Isabel Romanowski
Comments