HS roundup: Montminy powers Penns Valley girls soccer, and more scores

Penns Valley girls’ soccer dominated Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone this week, defeating both schools by a score of 5-0. Hannah Montminy put on a scoring clinic for the Lady Rams, hammering home three goals against P-O and four against Tyrone.
She set the tone early against Tyrone, scoring her first two goals in the first ten minutes of the game. The wins bring the Lady Rams to 8-4 on the season and 8-1 in Mountain League play. The games were a part of three games in three days; they’ll be in action again on Tuesday when they play Huntingdon at home.
Bellefonte’s girls’ soccer team tallied two impressive victories on Wednesday and Thursday when it defeated Central, 7-1, and Johnstown, 8-1. Against Central, Mallorie Smith and Maddie Morelli had hat tricks for the Lady Red Raiders and keeper Catie Besch recorded 14 saves.
Against Johnstown, Smith scored her second hat trick in two games, opening up a 3-0 lead in the first seven minutes of action. Bellefonte sits at 8-6 on the season and will play at Tyrone against the Golden Eagles on Tuesday.
State College girls’ soccer lost a heartbreaker on Thursday at the hands of Cedar Cliff. They lost in overtime, 1-0. Coach Doug Bates said that missing three key starters gave the Lady Little Lions some issues. “(I) was hoping that we would have someone step up and fill those roles,” Bates said. “We did a nice job possessing the ball but ultimately never got our attack organized.”
They’ll be celebrating Senior Night on Tuesday when they play Central Dauphin at Memorial Field following the 5 p.m. junior varsity game.
The Grace Prep girls’ soccer team had a difficult week, dropping to 2-5-2 on the season with two losses. On September 27, they were defeated 5-1 by Blair County Christian. Their only goal of the game came when Sarah Zubler cleared a ball for Grace Prep and it bounced over the head of the keeper, who was out of the net, and rolled in for a goal in the fifth minute. They were then shut out by Meadowbrook Christian on October 1, losing, 3-0. Grace Prep didn’t register a shot on goal, but keeper Makayla Ley made seven saves
Boys’ soccer
Penns Valley’s boys’ soccer team went 1-1 this week to bring their record to 7-5 on the season. The Rams opened the week with a 5-2 loss to Bellefonte that included two goals from Carter Felker. Evan Nyquist scored two goals for Bellefonte, including the goal that wound up being the game-winning goal.
In their second game, they took down Tyrone 2-0. Michael Statham scored on a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute, and Caleb Narber added the second in the 38th minute. The Rams’ Gabe Wert held the Golden Eagles scoreless on their four shot attempts. They’ll travel to Huntingdon on Monday to take on the Bearcats at 6 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Penns Valley’s volleyball team went 1-1 this week, losing to Bald Eagle in straight sets on Monday and following that with a straight sets victory over Clearfield on Wednesday night. Against Bald Eagle, Emma Butler led the team with eight kills and added 18 digs, while Brooke Emel had 12 assists and four aces to lead the team in both categories. Butler was dominant for the Lady Rams, leading the team with five aces, six digs and 10 kills. Penns Valley’s next match is at home on Tuesday when they take on Tyrone at 7:15 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola also went 1-1 this week in volleyball. They swept Bellefonte, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20 and then were swept by Huntingdon, 21-25, 20-25, 20-25. The 1-1 week has the Mounties at 13-7 on the season and 4-4 in the Mountain League. Kalista Butler led P-O against Bellefonte with 21 assists, while Jadyn Eckberg added 13 kills and 10 digs and Kameryn Harris had three aces. Eckberg also tallied seven kills and 12 digs in the team’s loss to Huntingdon. They’ll take on Huntingdon at home on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s hosted Juniata on Wednesday night in their annual “Pink Out” match, winning all three sets, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. The Wolves are 5-4 on the season after their win in their highlight match of the season.
The “Pink Out” is the culmination of a variety of different fundraising activities held over the course of the week to raise money for the PA Pink Zone, a non-profit breast cancer organization. On the court, the Wolves were led by senior middle hitter Michaela Maynard with six aces. They’ll travel to Glendale to play on Monday in their next match.
Girls’ Tennis
State College tennis defeated Hershey on Tuesday by a score of 3-2. The Little Lions were paced by No. 1 singles player Kelly Vanden, who defeated Caroline Corcoran, 6-1, 6-2. After the match, their record was 12-2.
The team then took part in the District 6 AAA Championships on Wednesday and Thursday. Kelly Vanden was the number one overall seed and advanced to the finals, while Catelyn Janac lost in the quarterfinals. Vanden then lost the championship match to Jenee Delerme of Hollidaysburg, who also eliminated Janac.
The duos of Vanden and Janac and Amelia Dodoo and Marissa Xu will represent the Little Lions at the District 6 Doubles Championships this week, starting on Wednesday.
Cross country
In cross country action, Bellefonte’s girls’ team lost to Tyrone, 29-26, and the boys’ lost, 35-22. Eric Bennett led the boys’ team with a time of 20 minutes, 34 seconds, good for third place. Amaya Rothrock led the girls’ team with a time of 23:22, which was good for second place. Both teams will take part in the Mountain League Championship Meet on October 17th at 4 p.m at Penns Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola also had their cross-country teams lose this week, with both teams losing to Clearfield. Sam Bainey led the P-O girls with a time of 23:39, which put her in second place. Matthew Shimmel finished third in the boys’ race with a time of 20:26. Like Bellefonte, both teams will race at the Mountain League Championship Meet on October 17th at 4 p.m at Penns Valley.
State College’s girls’ cross-country team defeated Hollidaysburg with a perfect score of 15 points, compared to Hollidaysburg’s 48. Junior Mihret Strauss won the race with a time of 21:05 and sophomore Jordan Reed finished second with a time of 21:20. The girls are currently 4-3 on the season and race again against Altoona at home on Monday.
