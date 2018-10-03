Band together for a cause or an actual band or two this weekend: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events and Entertainment
* Want to combine exercise with a good cause? Head to the 2018 Centre County Heart Walk this Saturday, hosted by the American Heart Association. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk itself begins at 9:30 a.m. The length of walks range from 1 to 3 miles.
* A new art exhibit will be hosted at the HUB-Robeson Center titled “Life Tapestries.” The collection features work created by “women of different social and professional backgrounds and generations.” It promises to combine the “personal and political” by mapping these artists’ overarching life stories. Admission is free. The exhibit opened on Oct. 3 and lasts until Nov. 15.
* Fall is well-known for a variety of distinct seasonal hallmarks—from pumpkin spice to stepping on crispy leaves. Among band geeks, however, the season is most distinguished by marching band performances. Why not join the geeks and view the Blue Band’s Blue Bandorama? Started in 1978 as a showcase of the music performed by the Blue Band during halftime, the show is moving from its traditional location at Eisenhower Auditorium and making its new home at the Bryce Jordan Center. Blue Bandorama begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and tickets cost $24.50.
* Another exhibit is settling in at the HUB-Robeson Center, this time featuring the artwork of current and past members of Penn State’s Painting Club. Titled “Collective,” the student-led exhibit will be free and offer a glimpse into the university’s vibrant creative community.
* Indie pop trio AJR has made a name for itself by creating nerdy, self-deprecating music. By combining the geeky confessionalism of Weezer’s Pinkerton with the electropop whirls of Twenty One Pilots, this group of multi-instrumentalist brothers has created quite a following. Now, State College-bound followers can view the band in person. Hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association, AJR will perform a free concert Sunday at the HUB-Robeson Center Alumni Hall, with the show starting at 8 p.m.
