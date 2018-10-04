Skipping debates, condemning the Supreme Court process, and more: letters to the editor

‘Disrespectful to their constituents’
As an elected office holder, one of my prime duties is to participate in the exchange of ideas and to listen to my constituents. When standing for election, this often comes in the form of debates and forums, sometimes hosted by the League of Women Voters. As President of State College Borough Council I have personally participated both times I have ran for election.
I observed late last week with dismay, but unfortunately not with surprise, that both sitting area congressmen, Thompson and Marino, have turned down the request by the League to participate in these debates.
Are they too busy appear before the voters? Do they value debate and discussion so little that they won’t give the voters the opportunity to hear their views? Do these Republicans believe that the offices they hold are an entitlement? How disrespectful to their constituents.
It is time for a change. Sweep out of office those who can’t be bothered to appear and debate the issues. Sweep out of office people who won’t allow their views to see the light of day. Are they afraid the public will know what they stand for?
This election vote for Susan Boser not GT Thompson and Marc Friedenberg not Tom Marino. Boser and Friedenberg are not career politicians, they will work to protect our health care, our environment, they will promote education, rural broadband and fight the opioid crisis. They will restore trust and faith in our institutions. - Evan Myers, State College, PA
‘Condemn the tactics’
Once more we are witnessing unprecedented actions by the Democratic Party to frustrate the President. This time it involves the pending nomination to the Supreme Court.
I don’t think anybody objects to principled opposition to a nominee or a policy. However, we are now at the stage where rumor, innuendo and unsubstantiated allegations are impugning the reputation of a man who by all independent reports has been the model of what public figures should be today, Brett Kavanaugh.
While I don’t expect Senator Casey to vote to affirm this nomination, he should condemn the tactics that his party is using to delay this committee vote. Who will lead the Democratic Party out of the cesspool they are in?
Remember that Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney’s tax returns and then justified if by saying to the effect, “Well Romney lost , didn’t he?’ If Senator Casey thinks these tactics are acceptable let him say so. His father left him a legacy that the Casey name is associated with honorable public service in Pennsylvania and this legacy has served him well.
I would like Senator Casey to state that while he opposes the nomination on principles which he can enumerate, he will not support and will condemn efforts to destroy a person’s reputation when no evidence has been presented to justify those efforts. Any potential public servant deserves this courtesy. - Daniel C. McIntire, Boalsburg, PA
Don’t replace exercising
I have an alternate opinion on saunas then what I read in a CDT article (“Research shows saunas can be good for your health”). As stated in the article, saunas can have many advantages, but I do not think saunas should replace exercising.
It has been proven that working out has many physical and mental benefits. The article did not mention any mental benefits, only physical benefits that are due to an increase in heart rate.
Exercising is something that our society values and finds important to teach, starting at a young age. By promoting the use of saunas to replace exercising, it de-legitimizes repetitive exercising. Saunas are not for all people because the extremely hot temperatures can be detrimental to some.
There should be negatives about this that are not mentioned in the article; only drinking alcohol and taking cold showers are discussed, but there is little information about the temperature not being recommended for all. In order to not deter people from exercising, sauna usage should not be promoted as an alternative. - Julie Silberfein, Short HIlls, NJ
Comments