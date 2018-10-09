HS roundup: P-O’s Herrington wins District 6 title, State High tourney champs, and more

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington is dominant on the hardwood but she took her talents to the greens of Summit Country Club in Cresson during the District 6 Class 2A girls’ golf championships.
Herrington will be the lone representative for Centre County at the PIAA West Regional as she won the District 6 title last Friday. She looks to advance further in the state championships Oct. 15 at Toms Run in Blairsville.
The Lady Mounties’ senior shot a nine-over 81 to outpace the field by five shots. Central Cambria’s Sikora Jaylee (2nd) and Sadee Larose (3rd) rounded out the top three. The Lady Red Devils as a team won the title.
Girls’ Cross Country
Lady Little Lions top Penns Valley, Altoona
State College topped Penns Valley (16-47) and Altoona (15-49) on Monday before getting ready for the Mid Penn Championships this Saturday. The Lady Rams fell to Altoona 25-32.
The Lady Little Lions took the top-four spots with Jordan Reed earning the individual win in a time of 20 minutes, 57 seconds. Reed was followed by Emma Simon (21:10), Mihret Strauss (21:13) and Clarre Porter (21:36).
Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull stopped State College from taking the top-six spots by finishing fifth with a time of 21:49. Others running for the Lady Rams were Karly Smith (13th, 22:59), Danielle Fetterolf (18th, 23:59), Anna Stitzer (23rd, 25:16) and Lisa Bierlein (45th, 29:43).
State College’s Karsyn Kane and Anna Kwasnica finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mazza cruises to win
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Sera Mazza made sure no one was catching her during the Ridgway Invitational on Saturday.
Mazza finished with a time of 20:16.30. Her time was 41 seconds faster than runner up Evelyn Lerch of Clarion.
Mazza took just over half a mile in to claim the lead she wouldn’t lose the rest of the race.
The Lady Wolves’ Kate Youngmark had a top-15 finish at 15th with a time of 22:36.50. Myah Chappell (26th) and Lindsey Carmack (39th) finished in the top 40.
Lady Mounties fall to Lady Highlanders
Philipsburg-Osceola had four runners finish in the top 10 but fell to Cambria Heights 21-36.
Megan Kosut led the way for the Lady Mounties (3-3) with a time of 25:07, which was good for third. The Lady Highlanders’ Quinn McElhenny was the top finisher with a time of 20:56.
Other scoring runners for P-O included Natalie Shaw (5th, 27:47), Sam Bainey (7th, 29:16), Audrey Smith (10th, 33:42) and Kylie Timko (11th, 34:06).
Boys’ Cross Country
Kauffman just misses gold
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Carter Kauffman almost led from beginning to end during the Ridgway Invitational on Saturday.
However, Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman had other ideas and passed Kauffman with just 600 meters to go.
Kauffman finished with a time of 17:26.50 to Hoffman’s 17:22.80.
Josh Hershbine finished in the top 15 for the Wolves with an 11th-place time of 18:29.
P-O tops Cambria Heights
Philipsburg-Osceola took four of the top five spots in a 16-41 win over Cambria Heights on Monday.
Matt Shimmel led the way for the Mounties (4-2) with a first-place finish and a time of 20:36.
Scott Frantz, Josh Rea and Cole Hoover rounded out the top four in that order. Matthew Thomas was the other scoring runner for P-O in sixth.
Girls’ Volleyball
State College wins Invitational
The Lady Little Lions took on an impressive 16-team field, which included a team from West Virginia, in their Little Lion Invitational on Saturday.
State College went 6-0 in morning pool play to make the championship pool. The Lady Little Lions went 3-3 but were able to advance to the semifinals.
The Lady Little Lions took out Allentown Central Catholic, which is the PIAA Class 3A runner up and No. 2 in the state, 25-21. In the finals, they topped Parkland, which is No. 5 in the state, 25-21 and 25-23.
State College, which is ranked No. 3 in the state for Class 4A, were led by Kacy Sekunda’s 45 kills on the day. It also received 37 kills a piece from Jess Irwin and Kate Lachendro. Irwin led the team with 11 aces while Lachendro’s 42 digs tied Leah Henderson for most.
Henderson handed out 86 assists for the Lady Little Lions, who are 11-0 this season.
Huntingdon sweeps P-O
Jadyn Eckberg had nine kills for Philipsburg-Osceola but it wasn’t enough in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Huntingdon on Monday.
The Lady Mounties (13-8, 4-5 Mountain League) also got 10 service points from Kalista Butler and three aces from Kamryn Harris. Butler also dished out 15 assists.
On the defensive end, Kyleighy Kennedy had two blocks as Jordyn Williamson had seven digs.
Lady Wolves fall to Glendale
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy got an all-around performance from Maggie Mangene in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 loss to Glendale on Monday.
Mangene had five kills, three blocks and 13 digs on the night.
The Lady Wolves (5-5) had a trio tied at the top with seven kills a piece in Michaela Maynard, Emma Mallison and Ruthanna McMurtrie. McMurtrie also had six aces.
Girls’ Soccer
Lady Little Lions tally 2
State College took on Red Land and Shikellamy over the last week and topped both teams and gave up just one goal.
The Lady Little Lions shut out Red Land 3-0 on Friday and took care of Shikellamy 3-1 on Saturday.
Erica Feese had four goals combined in the games, netting a hat trick against Red Land. All of Feese’s goals came in the second half and were 13 minutes apart. She recorded goals in the 62nd, 71st and 75th minutes. Savannah Schoonmaker and Kara Bates had assists on two of the goals.
Feese’s goal against Shikellamy came in the 78th minute.
Schoonmaker got things started for State College against Shikellamy with a goal 17 minutes into the game. Makenzie Graham, who recorded an assist on Schoonmaker’s goal, added a score of her own 12 minutes later to give the Lady Little Lions a 2-0 lead.
Grace Prep battles to a tie
Abigael Fisher tallied both of Grace Prep’s goals in a 2-2 tie with DuBois Christian on Monday.
With her team trailing 2-0, Fisher took a pass from Kadence Barr and found the back of the net.
A minute later, thanks to a handball call in the box, Fisher rocketed the penalty kick past the keeper. Makayla Ley had 13 saves for the Lady Storm between the posts.
Boys’ Soccer
Grace Prep earns win No. 9
The Storm earned their ninth win of the season and made it look easy in a 5-0 shutout of DuBois Christian on Monday.
Noah Harris had two of Grace Prep’s goals each starting things off in the halves. His first score came 12 minutes into the game. The other came 10 minutes into the second half.
Other goal scorers for the Storm (9-1-1) were John Sicree, Lee Kanghyun and Jung Jung. As a team, Grace Prep has allowed just 11 goals in 11 games.
