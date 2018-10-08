Belt out your karaoke best, hit a salsa social, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Bar Night
Prep your singing voice and head to the Shandygaff on Wednesday night for their featured Gaffeoke karaoke night, which starts at 9 p.m. Happy hour lasts from 9 until midnight and features half off happies, $6 liquor pitchers, $3 Blue Moon bottles, $6 Adios pitchers, $3 24 oz domestic cans and $4 well drinks.
Events
* Grab your dancing shoes and head to the State College Municipal building on Friday for a Salsa Social. Before hitting the bars, you can practice your moves starting at 7 p.m. in room 201 of the 243 S. Allen St. location. Can’t dance? No worries, there’s no experience necessary. The event will last two hours and will teach attendees the basics of salsa.
* Got a thing for classical music? Head to Eisenhower Auditorium on Thursday for a performance by world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell. This is his first time visiting Penn state in more than seven years. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $70/adult, $25/University Park Student and $53/anyone 18 and younger. Snag your ticket at Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts website..
Movie Night
New movies “Venom” and “A Star is Born” have shattered October box office records. Here’s your chance to see them for $5.50 all day on Tuesday:
UEC Theater 12: Venom [PG-13]: 1 hr 52 min. Show: 4:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:50 p.m. Venom 3D [PG-13]: Show: 9:00 p.m. A Star is Born [R]: 2 hr 15 min. 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
College 9 Theater: Venom [PG-13]: 1 hr 52 min. Show: 4:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m. A Star is Born [R]: 2 hr 15 min: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m.
Sports
Men’s soccer faces off with Stony Brook at 7 p.m. at University Park on Tuesday and men’s ice hockey battles Clarkson at 7 p.m. Thursday.
