HS football: Key wins for Penns Valley, Bald Eagle and P-O highlight the week

It was another up-and-down week for local high school football teams, as area teams went 3-2 over the weekend. Bellefonte and Penns Valley met in a matchup of local teams with Penns Valley pulling off the upset over the Red Raiders.
State College lost its first game of the season to Harrisburg, while Bald Eagle won again as the last remaining area undefeated team. In Philipsburg, Philipsburg-Osceola dominated Vincentian Academy for its first win of the season. Here are the five main takeaways from week seven.
1. Penns Valley recovered from its overtime loss to Midd-West by defeating Bellefonte, 42-27. The Rams, who are 4-3, were led by junior quarterback Aaron Tobias, who played like a star on Friday night as he was responsible for all six Penns Valley touchdowns.
Tobias completed 19 of 27 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. His performance helped him eclipse 2,000 passing yards on the season with 2,016 overall. The Rams will try to earn their fifth victory of the season on Friday when they play Bishop Carroll at home at 7 p.m.
2. Bellefonte’s loss to the Rams was its second in a row, bringing the team’s record to 5-2. The Red Raiders were down 21-7 in the first quarter, but cut the lead to eight at the half, when they trailed 35-27. Unfortunately for Bellefonte, the Red Raiders were held scoreless for the rest of the game by the Rams’ defense.
Junior running back C.J. Funk was as dominant as ever on the ground in the loss, carrying the ball 24 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders play Central at Lock Haven University on Friday at 7 p.m. as they try to halt their losing streak.
3. State College suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Harrisburg on Saturday by a score of 32-17. The Little Lions fell behind 24-3 at the half and were unable to come back from that deficit.
Penn State commit Keaton Ellis was the key cog for the State College offense; he caught 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter. Ellis’ receiving production accounted for almost half of the Little Lions’ 302 yards of total offense. State College will try to get back on track Friday night when it takes on Central Dauphin on the road at 7 p.m.
4. Philipsburg-Osceola tallied its first win of the season Friday, dominating Vincentian Academy on its way to a 49-0 victory. Senior quarterback Daniel Slogosky led the Mountie offense, throwing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. His performance helped him eclipse 3,000 passing yards for his career.
The win was the Mounties’ first since August of last season when they defeated West Branch in week one, 32-14. Philipsburg-Osceola will try to make it two in a row when it plays Huntingdon at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
5. Bald Eagle is the last remaining undefeated team in the area thanks to a 30-7 victory over Huntingdon on Friday. The 7-0 Eagles struggled to get their passing game going, accumulating just 94 yards on 15 attempts, but were picked up by their rushing offense this week.
Junior Gage McClenahan led the way with 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Senior Blake Roberts added 84 yards and a touchdown on six carries and also had a big defensive game. He chalked up 14 tackles, 13 of which were solo, and three tackles for loss that included one sack. The Eagles will try to stay undefeated on Friday when they battle Clearfield at home at 7 p.m.
