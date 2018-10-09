Thoughts on Nittanyville, Trump, and the Kavanaugh hearings: letters to the editor

Camp out?
I was running by the stadium on Wednesday morning [before the Ohio State game] and noticed all the students camping at Nittanyville (formerly Paternoville). In July 2017, PSU spokesperson Lisa Powers justified the posting of no trespassing signs at the Toll Brothers site by referring to policy AD57, which, “Prohibits camping on university property, except in designated areas.”
This policy was used to prohibit Nittany Valley Water Coalition members from camping and continuing their protest at the Toll Brothers site. Is the area outside the stadium an explicitly designated camping area? If not, then PSU should enforce AD57 consistently by immediately removing all campers from Nittanyville and prohibiting all future camping at that site. - Esther S. Prins, State College, PA
‘The man behind the curtain’
“Blow Up The Administrative State.” Translation: American Constitutional Democracy.
End everything Obama, who humiliated the fake-populist on the night that our then calm, cool President ordered the raid that killed Bin Laden. Spitefully dismantle The Affordable Care Act. Millions without health care. End “Climate Accords” as unpredictable weather ravages the world. Dissemble alliances. Praise Kim Jong-un.
But first, brag about the size your nuclear button, flex testosterone muscles, then give away the store to North Korea. Bomb the Syrian airport after gas attack on civilians; warn Russians first. Brag about ostensible skill as negotiator, though daddy financed perennial juvenile through 7 bankruptcies and alleged tax crimes.
Pass tax bill; enrich friends and family. Pocket $16,000/day, while working Americans realize so much less. Have the Tea Party House end social security as pretext for minimizing debt. After election. Vacation at taxpayer’s expense. After pillow talk with Hannity, tweeting at 3 a.m. and grueling work beginning at noon, the craven autocrat deserves a break....
Trash Intelligence community, brave Americans who have kept us safe since 9/11. Denigrate media, while secretly yearning for respect from the NY Times. Tear children from their mothers’ arms at the border. Mock women. Install accused sexual predator who “likes beer” and hates the Clintons to the Supreme Court, for protection from Bob Mueller. Blame China if Democrats win in November. Continue to favor Russia if Republicans win. And, to America: “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.” - Marylouise Markle, State College, PA.
‘Bad business’
I know that there are those who still disclaim climate change or man’s role in it and one of those is obviously our congressional representative Glenn Thompson. I read that Thompson recently voted no on an amendment to HR4606 that would curb methane emissions. It would have simply “required export applications to show that the natural gas to be exported was produced using available techniques to minimize methane emissions from leaks or venting.”
Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas, one that has 86 times more heat-trapping potential than CO2 in the first 20 years. The natural gas industry is the primary source for fugitive methane emissions and Pennsylvania now is one of the major gas-producing states in the U.S.
It’s reprehensible for Thompson to vote against any measure that would curb greenhouse gas emissions. To vote against measures to curb emissions is a vote against our children and grandchildren, as it is they who may very likely not have futures on a habitable planet. One could argue that it’s bad business as well since fugitive methane should be going to customers not leaking.
I’m appalled that Thompson dismisses science and best practices. Let’s drain the swamp before it is too late. Vote Susan Boser for congress. Sometimes we ask ourselves, ‘What can one person do?’ This is one small and easy thing that you can do for your children and the climate; vote out Thompson. - Jenny Lisak, Punxsutawney, PA
‘Let your vote ... reflect your values’
So if you all were following the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and are concerned with the outcome, please check how your representatives and senators in Congress voted on this matter. Let your vote in the midterm elections reflect your values. Speak up for moral character and fairness. Seems that lots of public officials have lost this moral fiber. - Janet Smith, Bellefonte, PA
