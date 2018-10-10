Stories, songs and Homecoming celebrations: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Entertainment
* Mikah Meyer describes himself as a singer, adventurer and LGBT advocate, and Meyer will put all three descriptors to use in his National Parks Cabaret. Hosted by the State College Presbyterian Church, Meyer will share songs and stories from his three-year mission to visit every National Park. Inspired by his father’s passing and his mission to encourage acceptance for LGBT Christians, Meyer’s solo performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, with a pre-show at 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.
* Classical musicians Clifford Leaman and Joseph Rackers will play at Penn State’s Musical Building II, hosted by the university’s School of Music. Performing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the duo promise to “bring about a magical evening.” Admission is free, and that’s always a nice perk.
* “Legally Blonde The Musical” will have its last performance on Oct. 11, ending a two-week run at the Playhouse Theatre. Hosted by Penn State’s School of Theatre, the award-winning adaptation features Elle Woods and her attempts to “tackle stereotypes and scandal.” Tickets range from $20-$25, plus a $4 fee. Performances begin at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sports & Homecoming
* Penn State men’s hockey opens its season by taking on Clarkson Thursday at 7 at University Park. The women’s soccer team will play Maryland Friday at 7 at University Park. And, of course, it’s Homecoming weekend as the Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday at 3:30. The parade itself starts Friday at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the IM Building on Penn State’s campus. From the IM Building, the parade will move west on Curtin Road, then south on Bigler road, west on Pollock Road, south on Shortlidge Road, west on College Avenue, north on Burrowes Road and then it will disperse at the intersection of Burrowes and Curtin roads. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the parade.
