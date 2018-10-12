HS roundup: State College district doubles champs, St. Joe’s boys’ golf makes PIAA finals, and more

Kelly Vanden and Catelyn Janac were State College girls’ tennis team’s top singles players all season long.
The duo paired up to make a run through the District 6 Class 3A doubles championships and came away with gold on Thursday in Altoona.
“Kelly and Catelyn played extremely well throughout the tournament,” Lady Little Lions coach Jane Borden said. “In each match they played, they started slowly and found themselves well behind, but they kept playing each point and made adjustments nicely. They worked well together and played with great poise and determination today.”
Vanden and Janac were the No. 2 seed behind Hollidaysburg’s team of Payton Ruggery and Paige Jodon.
The Lady Little Lions’ pair topped the Lady Golden Tigers in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to claim the crown.
Vanden and Janac made their way to the finals match by topping Hollidaysburg’s Alycia Auerbeck and Samantha Betar 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 seed Altoona’s Alese Rinker and Zoe Wilson, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday.
Boys’ Golf
Wolves advance to PIAA championships
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy topped District 5’s Rockwood on Wednesday at the Ebensburg Country Club to reach the PIAA Championships for the second straight year.
“This was part of their goal after they walked off of the 18th hole at last year’s state championship,” Wolves coach Chad Walsh said. “They wanted to get back, and they want to win. We took another step today. Rockwood is a great team, and we are fortunate to be able to keep this thing going. I’m so proud of the work these outstanding kids put into everything that they do.”
The Wolves shot 315 as a team to Rockwood’s 329. They will now compete at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Oct. 25th for a spot at a team title.
Jack Mangene led the way for St. Joseph’s with a round of 73. He was followed by Matt Steyers’ 77, Ryan Peachey’s 81 and RJ Marsh’s 84. Mangene and Steyers will compete in the PIAA Western Reqional at Tom’s Run in Blairsville on Monday for a spot in the PIAA individual championships.
Little Lions come up short
State College took part in the PIAA Western Regionals as a team on Thursday at Treasure Lake in DuBois.
The Little Lions’ 318 team scored failed to advance to the PIAA Championships as they finished behind Erie Cathedral Prep’s 314.
Ryan Battista was the lowest scoring golfer for State College with a 77. He also finished second overall as an individual.
The Little Lions’ other scorers included Tyler Nordblom (87), Kyle Snyder (83) and Jack McCaughey (91).
Girls’ Volleyball
PV’s Butler earns 600th kill
It was a historic night for Emma Butler in Penns Valley’s 25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16 victory over Tyrone on Tuesday.
Butler earned her 600th career kill as part of her team-high 15 kills.
Marissa Stecko (12) and Bella Culver (10) also had double-digit kill marks for the Lady Rams. Brooke Emel’s 30 assists, Jadyn Butler’s 22 digs and Stecko’s 3.5 blocks also topped Penns Valley’s leaders.
P-O sweeps Clearfield
Jordan McDonald had a great day from the service line for Philipsburg-Osceola as it swept Clearfield 25-21, 25-13, 25-6.
McDonald had eight aces as part of her 13 service points in the game.
Kameryn Harris’ six kills and Kalista Butler’s 18 assists led the Lady Mounties (14-8, 5-5 Mountain League) on offense.
Defensively, Kyleigh Kennedy had three blocks and Mandy Romano and London Cutler had five digs a piece.
Lady Wolves cruise to win
Emma Mallison and Ruthanna McMurtrie each had seven kills to lead St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy over Williamsburg, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18. Mallison added five aces too.
Catalina Thornburg made six digs defensively for the Lady Wolves (6-5).
Girls’ Soccer
Denger, Montminy lead PV to wins
Hannah Denger and Hannah Montminy made sure Penns Valley’s opponents knew who they were.
Denger and Montminy were key in the Lady Rams’ 4-2 defeat of Huntingdon on Tuesday and 7-0 shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday..
“It’s always tough to go up against Huntingdon as they are a well-coached team,” Lady Rams coach Andrew Beverly said. “The combination of Hannah Denger and Hannah Montminy worked wonders for us yet again. They are two special players who have worked so well together for us this season.”
The duo combined on three first-half goals that gave Penns Valley (9-4, 9-1 Mountain League) a 3-0 lead at the break against the Lady Bearcats. Denger scored the first two goals of the game with Montminy having assists on each.
Montminy scored the last two goals with Denger earning an assist on Montminy’s final score. Kylie Auman had the other assist.
Against the Lady Mounties, Montminy had a hat trick. She had two goals in the first half as again Penns Valley led 3-0 at the half. Katie Martell also had a hat trick for the Lady Rams, who saw Denger record another goal.
Jocelyn Hutton had 17 saves for P-O.
Lady Little Lions fall in OT
State College hosted Central Dauphin, ranked 18th nationally, for Senior night on Thursday, and came up just short in a 3-2 defeat in overtime.
The teams traded goals back and forth in the second half with senior Ellen Lee recording the second equalizer with 17 seconds remaining in regulation off a corner kick from Erica Feese.
“Lee’s header floated up and over the outstretched arms of a strong Central Dauphin keeper,” State College coach Doug Bates said. “An amazing time for her first goal of the year. I was so happy for her and to see the reaction on her face as she was mobbed by teammates.”
Makenzie Graham recorded the first goal for the Lady Little Lions (7-6-1) as Savannah Schoonmaker had an assist.
Central Dauphin’s Julia Belfonti had the game-winner six minutes into overtime as Alex Murphy had the two goals in regulation.
Bellefonte earns win, tie
Bellefonte went 1-0-1 this week after tying with Tyrone 0-0 on Tuesday and edging Clearfield 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Lady Red Raiders outshot the Lady Eagles 15-5 as keeper Cati Besch made five saves in the net.
Madalyn Morelli scored the game-winner on a penalty kick with just under 20 minutes left against the Lady Bison. Mallorie Smith got things rolling for Bellefonte rather quickly in the game, too, scoring 21 seconds in.
Harley Stahlman was the other scorer for the Lady Red Raiders (9-6-1), who got assists from Mackenzie Hubbs, Alayna Ryan and Morelli.
Galliano nets 4 for Lady Storm
Abigail Galliano found the back of the net four times in Grace Prep’s 6-3 win over Calvary Christian on Tuesday.
Galliano’s first score came in the 46th minute before rattling off three straight goals within seven minutes. Galliano’s other goals came in the 66th, 68th and 73rd minutes.
Mo Zubler scored the Lady Storm’s first goal in the seventh minute as they trailed 2-1 at the half. Abigael Fisher recorded the other Grace Prep score to go along with her two assists.
Lady Mounties suffer 2 losses
Philipsburg-Osceola took on Clearfield and Huntingdon this week and dropped both contests.
The Lady Mounties fell to the Lady Bison 9-1 on Tuesday and dropped a 4-1 contest on Wednesday to the Lady Bearcats.
Kendra Carns had P-O’s goal against Clearfield with Maddie Lucas picking up the tally in the Huntingdon game.
Carns (17) and Jocelyn Hutton (16) combined for 23 saves between both games.
Boys’ Soccer
P-O tops PV
Philipsburg-Osceola scored two first-half goals and that’s all it needed in a 2-0 win over Penns Valley on Wednesday. James Tew netted the opening tally in the 28th minute with Kyle Godin following a minute later.
Jaylen Johnson had seven saves for the Mounties, which were outshot by the Rams 10-3.
Girls’ Golf
State College just misses PIAAs
The Lady Little Lions fell 11 shots shy of advancing to the PIAA Championships on Thursday at Treasure Lake in DuBois.
State College’s team score of 273 was second to Erie McDowell’s 263.
Sophia Mochan had the lowest round for the Lady Little Lions with an 88. Katie Cepullio (90) and Kaylee Richards (95) made up State College’s team score.
Girls’ Cross Country
Mazza sets record in regular season finale
Sera Mazza just keeps leaving her mark on the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy program.
On Thursday, Mazza set a course record for her last run at home with a time of 19 minutes, 55 seconds.
The Lady Wolves topped Philipsburg-Osceola (19-36), Grier (15-40), Juniata (15-50) and West Branch (15-50). P-O beat Grier (22-34), West Branch (15-50) and Juniata (15-50).
Mazza’s teammate Lindsay Carmack finished second to sweep the top-two spots. Kate Youngmark (6th), Myah Chappelle (7th) and Sarah Watkins (9th) also had top-10 finishes for St. Joe’s.
Sam Bainey and Megan Kosut each finished in the top 10 for the Lady Mounties. Bainey was fifth with a time of 23:12. Kosut came across in eighth with a time of 24:02.
Boys’ Cross Country
Kauffman sets new mark
Carter Kauffman has led St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy all season long and it didn’t change on Thursday.
Kauffman set a school record with a time of 16:59 as the Wolves earned two wins in their regular season finale.
St. Joseph’s beat West Branch (16-40) and Philipsburg-Osceola (15-40) but fell to Juniata (23-38). P-O also topped West Branch 23-33.
Josh Hershbine (3rd) and Sam Palmer (10th) also finished in the top 10 for the Wolves. Aidan Cross (11th) and Asa Reynolds (14th) made up the rest of the scoring for St. Joseph’s.
Scott Frantz was the highest finisher for the Mounties at 15th place.
