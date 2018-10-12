Helicopter en route to vehicle crash with fire, entrapment in Boalsburg

Centre County emergency crews are on the scene of a “vehicle crash with entrapment and fire,” according to 911 dispatch.
The crash, which according to dispatch involved four to five vehicles, occurred at about 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Shingletown Road in Harris Township.
Boalsburg and Alpha fire companies are on the scene, along with State College police and Centre LifeLink EMS. A landing zone is being established at the Pennsylvania Military Museum for a LifeFlight helicopter.
The road is restricted, and State College police is directing traffic around the crash.
CDT reporters are on the scene. This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
